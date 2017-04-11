Behati Prinsloo Ditches Baby For Adam Levine, Parents Leave Daughter Dusty Rose At Home For Date Night

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are young parents, which means that they need a break from being good parents from time to time. The fact that they are both in-demand artists that require a lot of time away from family means that they are pushed for time to spend with their baby daughter.

Victoria’s Secret model and Maroon 5 singer were seen leaving a restaurant without their daughter this past weekend, showing that they prioritize their relationship just as much as they love their baby Dusty Rose.

“Adam Levine sits behind the driver’s wheel while leaving Craig’s restaurant with his wife Behati Prinsloo on Sunday night (April 9) in West Hollywood, Calif,” reports Just Jared.

“The married couple left their daughter Dusty Rose at home while having a date night by themselves.”

The 27-year-old model has said before that she needs breaks from taking care of her baby, despite the fact that Dusty may be in need of her.

“After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Life is so beautiful, can’t believe how lucky i got.”

Just months after giving birth, Behati was seen going out with her girlfriends and easing back into a social life. Even when she had to hit out 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, due to her baby, she made sure to post about the time she opened the show so that the fans and producers know that she is still motivated to come back.

“Opening the #vsfashionshow for the first time was a dream come true opening twice in a row was just NUTS, still pinching myself,” she wrote just days before the 2016 show.

“To the girls and crew, good luck in Paris, me and Dusty Rose will be cheering. I know the blood sweat and tears that goes into the making of this show and also being in it, this would have been my 10th year.”

In fact, she still posts about the steps she is taking forward as a model in the fashion industry as much as she posts about her daughter. Her latest update was about the feature she had on Vogue.

Thanks @voguemagazine

Adam Levine also helps her in that regard. He showed his full support of his wife making a comeback in Milan Fashion Week by posting a picture of her strutting down a runway on his Instagram.

@behatiprinsloo Taking "I'm a cool mom" to a whole new level. #youresocoolyouresocoolyouresocool

The media outlets noticed just how quickly the 27-year-old model bounced back after delivering a baby.

“After more than a year off the runway, Behati Prinsloo made her catwalk comeback as she walked in Versace’s Fall 2017 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday,” reports Daily Mail.

“The 27-year-old supermodel sizzled in a pin-flaunting look as she showcased her signature strut once again – much to the surprise of fashion fans.”

That just shows how much the Namibian supermodel missed the world of fashion.

In other news, Maroon 5 lead singer just got his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame this year, a big milestone in his career as a musician. He attended the event with Dusty Rose and Behati and even gushed about them as he was honored that day.

“I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me,” the rocker said in his speech.

“It has to do with the people who love me the most.”

