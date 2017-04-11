April The Giraffe Live Stream: Keeper Says She is ‘Moving Around Quite a Bit’

April The Giraffe is about to give birth to a brand new baby giraffe, technically, a calf. According to her handler, April is ‘moving around quite a bit.’ Apparently, when giraffes are pregnant, they pace a little before and during birth. Not only is there a live camera feed for everyone to watch April The Giraffe give birth to her brand new calf, but did you know, there is also a GoFundMe page set up for her? That’s right! She also has her own website and a clothing line where anyone can purchase baby clothes or adult sized hoodies with a giraffe’s head on it as well as #AprilsViewCrew imprinted on it along with the location of the park she is in and the name of it. How cool is that?

You can check out April’s website here. The GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to feed and care for April the Giraffe, father Oliver, and the soon-to-be new calf April will give birth to. The goal for the GoFundMe page was $50,000. However, they have raised more than $100,000, not only reaching their goal, but overreaching it! The keeper and the Zoo have received donations as well, but they haven’t counted yet, so they don’t know how much they have. However, whatever they receive goes to help care and feed the giraffes.

Did you know giraffes are pregnant for 15 months? According to Click on Detroit, this will be April The Giraffe’s fourth calf and her mate Oliver’s first. April is 15-years-old and a YouTube star already with her birth being shown live for everyone to watch. Oliver is five-years-old. According to the facts on Click on Detroit, giraffe’s can be in labor for a few hours to a full day. She was somewhere else when she gave birth to her other three calves. This will be the first giraffe calf for Harpursville Zoo.

The YouTube live stream was interrupted for a little while because people were complaining that it was too explicit. The zoo blamed this on “a bunch of extremists and animal rights activists.” However, the live stream did get turned back on for all to enjoy!

Other facts about giraffe calves:

Giraffe calves weigh 150 pounds when they are born

Giraffe calves are 6 foot tall when they are born

The things that you see on giraffe’s heads are called ossicones

April The Giraffe will give birth to the calf any time now so make sure to keep watching the live feed on YouTube.

Ever since the zoo has added a live stream on YouTube to show April The Giraffe’s live birth, there has been 15 million views from all around the world. Everyone has been checking in on April to see how she is doing, and to watch her give birth to her fourth calf.

Check the live stream and don’t miss April giving birth to her newborn calf. Make sure you don’t miss this!

What do you think about this? Don’t you think it is really cool to be able to watch a live video stream of a giraffe giving birth? Sound off with your thoughts on this and let us know what you think! Keep watching the live stream so you don’t miss the live birth!

[Image credit: Wikimedia Commons]