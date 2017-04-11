Jana Duggar Endures Old Age And Courting News As Married Jessa Flaunts Baby And Jinger Ignores Pregnancy Rumor

Jana Duggar turned 27 in 2017, but it looks like her chances of courting, getting engaged, and married isn’t looking so good. Despite the fact that the Duggars are featuring her much more frequently on Facebook, Jana has not been able to have a good news of her own this year. But that doesn’t mean that Jill & Jessa: Counting On star has completely given up on married life with pregnancy, babies, and everything!

While 27 is not an age most people might think on being “too late” to get married and have kids, it certainly is in the world of Duggars. Most girls in the family started courting, got engaged, and married in their teens or their early twenties. Jill took the lead by getting married and having a baby before she turned 24 and her younger sister Jessa quickly followed in her footsteps.

In fact, out of all the Duggar girls, Jessa is the first one to have two baby sons, whom she likes to show off on her Instagram.

Superman! ???? Y'all, Henry turned two months old today! ???????? Check out his new little photo album on our website! ???? •link in bio• A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Even Jana’s younger sister, Jinger, who just got married this past November, has been making news again with her seemingly full belly. While it only has been a couple of months since she started her life with Jeremy Vuolo, it looks like she may be pregnant with her first child.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

But neither the Duggar family nor Jinger have addressed this pregnancy rumor, choosing to let the fans have their way with speculations.

This month, it looked as though Jana Duggar was catching a break as a courtship rumor started to swirl around her and Lawson Bates. But this was quickly dispelled when Lawson’s mother spoke up about the courtship.

“I think that probably Lawson and Jana would both be shocked by that news, although we have heard that rumor,” his mom wrote according to In Touch Weekly.

“They are very good friends, [but] no courtships that either of our families are aware of.”

So far, Jana has been particularly gracious when it comes to speaking about her experiences. While she has not had the chances that her other sisters had, she has been filled with gratitude and patience when talking about her life.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online.

“I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Even when she had to speak in the video that congratulated her brother Joseph entering a courtship with Kendra Caldwell, she seemed composed and genuinely happy.

“Congratulations, y’all,” Jill & Jessa: Counting On star chimed in. “So excited for you.”

The 27-year-old Duggar is often shown on family Facebook as a much appreciated member. Her mother Michelle often treats her out to lunches and pedicures, as Jana spends her time mending things around the house, bakes up a storm for her younger siblings and gets the house ready for holidays.

That doesn’t mean that the rest of her siblings take to her sufferings kindly. Joy-Anna, who recently got engaged to Austin Forsyth after a very short courting period, took a stab at her sister for not starting her own family in her old age.

“Lord willing, [in five years] I will be married and a mother.” Joy-Anna said in a recent interview.

Do you think Jana will be able to start a courtship of her own in 2017? Or do you think she has to wait more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]