Cedric Anderson’s Facebook Video Talks Love For Wife, Guns: Karen Elaine Smith’s Facebook Shows Wedding Evite

The above photo of Cedric Anderson from the San Bernardino Police Department shows the 53-year-old Anderson prior to killing himself and his wife 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith, and an 8-year-old child.

Karen was a special education teacher at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, who lost her life at the hands of Cedric, on Monday, April 10. As reported by Heavy, Cedric and Karen had gotten married recently, with Smith’s Facebook page showing their wedding date of January 28.

As seen in the below Facebook video from Cedric’s Facebook page, on February 27, Cedric professed how much he loved “being married to Karen Smith-Anderson!” The video shows Anderson saying that his wife knows when to ignore him, which makes for a happy marriage, as Cedric states in the video, as he adjusted his glasses. The video has been viewed more than 32,000 times on Facebook alone.

In another video from Cedric’s Facebook page from February 6, Cedric and Karen can be seen speaking about hiking in Sedona, Arizona, with the telltale red rocks in the background. The video, which was posted to Anderson’s Facebook page and has gotten more than 24,700 views and has a description that states Cedric married a crazy hiker. The couple kissed during the video as Karen shows off her wedding ring as she touches Cedric’s chest.

As seen in the following post, Karen posted a photo inviting everyone to share “Karen & Cedric’s Wedding Day” in Los Angeles.

One of the most recent posts on Cedric’s Facebook page, posted on March 14, at 10:19 a.m., featured Anderson writing about the show Greenleaf, which airs on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Channel, and follows the Greenleaf Family as they navigate the sometimes treacherous waters of running a mega-church. Writing that he’d watched the show with his “wonderful little wife,” Cedric claimed that Karen finally understood his disdain for many black churches and pastors. Anderson wrote that plenty of black churches were filled with witchcraft.

Cedric wrote that he wanted to “beat the f***” out of two pastors who asked him to pay tithes for one year. After ranting more about the prosperity gospel doctrine and churches that take advantage of their members, Anderson closed out his Facebook rant of a post with an ominous warning about keeping his guns close, and praying for someone.

“I just pray for the [sic] and keep my guns close!”

As expected in the wake of a tragedy, Cedric is receiving plenty of heated comments on his Facebook page from people outraged that he would kill his wife and a child. Karen’s Facebook page shows her Facebook friends wishing her congratulations after her wedding, with some asking who the lucky guy was in the photo with Karen.

With Facebook photos of Karen and Cedric going on a date night, the couple was all smiles prior to the tragedy. Some Facebook users are leaving comments in the wake of the shootings, claiming the smiles look forced. Others try to pinpoint any clues in the tragedy that lay ahead from when the Facebook photos were taken.

Another Facebook photo on Cedric’s page shows Karen dressed in workout gear about two months ago, with Cedric claiming how “sexy” his wife looked in the photo’s description.

The 8-year-old boy who died in the shooting was standing behind Karen.

