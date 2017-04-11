‘Teen Mom’ Star Maci Bookout Is Considering Expanding Family Through Adoption

Maci Bookout may be done having babies, but the Teen Mom OG star is looking to add to her family in another way. The 25-year-old said she and husband Taylor McKinney are considering fostering and perhaps adopting children in the future during an interview with People magazine.

Maci is mom to 8-year-old Bentley, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, and toddlers Jayde, who is almost 2, and Maverick, 11 months, with McKinney. And apparently giving birth to three kids is enough for Bookout as she addresses possible adoption in the future if she decides to add to her family.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically.”

ridin' stridin' strollin' ????????#bennybaby #missjaydecarter #mrmaverick A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Maci and Taylor have some good (and sweet) reasons behind their decision to consider adopting as the couple looks to provide a stable environment to children.

“For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

Given her status as one of the more mature and stable Teen Mom OG cast members, fans may not be surprised to learn Bookout is discussing adoption. The reality star also questioned why she and McKinney wouldn’t want to give a home to a child in a need when they have the means to do so.

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?”

But that’s not all Maci has thought about when it comes to bringing more children into her home. The mother of three also stated it would be a great experience for her kids to learn about helping others.

“Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for the other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”

Are you following @brittanyphotographs? When it came to my wedding day I knew that she was the only person I wanted capturing our love story. She's based in Denver, Colorado and available for worldwide travel. Give @brittanyphotographs a follow and if you're looking for a wedding photographer, she's your girl! ???? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:26am PST

It appears Bookout and McKinney have put a lot of thought into the adoption process as she continued to make valid points during her interview with People magazine. Maci also discussed knowing people, including fellow Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, who have gone through the foster and adoption processes.

“I have family that has fostered and adopted children and we have friends that have adopted or fostered, so we’ve kind of been introduced to that aspect of it through them.”

While Bookout may have been introduced to the process by family and friends, all Teen Mom OG fans know how emotional it was for Catelynn and Tyler to give their first daughter up for adoption. It seems Maci took their experience to heart as she addressed it during her interview.

“Also watching Catelynn and Tyler’s story and seeing how for them to be so strong and selfless to make that decision for Carly, and to see how proud they were to be able to give something like that to your daughter [helped].”

Ahhhh!! I am excited to announce that my new book 'I Wasn't Born Bulletproof' is now available to preorder on Amazon! This book is a funny & insightful guide to everything I have experienced and learned. Preorder now at bornbulletproof.com ???????????????????? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Maci’s adoption interview comes at the same time the MTV star announced her new book I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof is available for preorder on Amazon. Bookout stated the book is a fun read and goes in-depth into things she has learned since her early days on Teen Mom.

“This book is a funny & insightful guide to everything I have experienced and learned.”

It seems fans are embracing Maci’s new book as they commented on her Instagram announcement.

“Macy (sic) you’re a beautiful a and awesome mother and wonderful lady all around…”

And Bookout’s latest interview with People magazine works to add to the fact she’s one of the most beloved characters from the franchise as she once again proves she has a good heart as fans can attest.

Tune into the new season of Teen Mom OG April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

