What Is Josh Duggar Doing Now? Pregnant Anna Duggar’s Baby 5 Overshadows Joy-Anna And Austin’s Engagement

What is Josh Duggar doing now? After kicking up a lot of dust for his family, the 19 Kids and Counting star has gone into quiet-mode again, choosing to stay out of the limelight as he tries to make his way into Duggars’ new show, Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

March has been an eventful month for the 29-year-old Duggar as he celebrated his birthday, announced his wife Anna’s fifth pregnancy, and started appearing more regularly on his family’s Facebook account.

In just a few weeks, Josh Duggar appeared more frequently than any of his 19 siblings on the family account, showing that he has not let go of the idea of becoming a regular on the TLC show. He was featured so regularly that he stole the spotlight from his younger sister Joy-Anna, who got engaged to Austin Forsyth at the age of 19.

The biggest and the most surprising news, other than the engagement of Joy-Anna, has been his wife Anna Duggar getting pregnant with his fifth baby. Considering that there were divorce rumors going around, this baby news has been quite unsettling for some fans.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote on the family blog.

“Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year.”

Just before the announcement of the fifth baby, it looked like Josh Duggar’s family was about to get torn up by a nasty divorce.

“She’s been putting off meeting [divorce lawyers] for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton.

Josh Duggar had to disappear from the public’s view when multiple scandals got unearthed at the same time. In 2015, “a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls,” which included his sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar. Also, with the hacking of Ashley Madison, a web service that links married people who want to engage in extramarital affairs, it was discovered that Josh was a user of such services.

The Duggars, who are known for upholding Christian values and the virtues of family, took a hard hit with Josh’s actions. Their beloved show 19 Kids and Counting got canceled and Josh was strictly not allowed to be seen on the spinoff series Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

Even when he attended his sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding, he had to hold his child in front of his face so that the reality TV cameras did not catch him as a part of the wedding episode.

Here's Exactly How Josh Duggar Was Creatively Edited Out of Jinger's TV Wedding Special https://t.co/9qnLcpelNF pic.twitter.com/ey82EIoFi5 — Woman's Day (@WomansDay) December 5, 2016

But now, Josh and Anna are getting folded back into the family like nothing has happened. His family took the front-and-center position when the Duggar clan visited the remade version of Noah’s Ark, which the family does every year.

When there isn’t a good enough reason for his family to get showcased on Facebook, his youngest baby daughter Meredith becomes the representative member of her family. In fact, she is currently featured in the banner of Duggar family’s Facebook profile.

Many of 19 Kids fans are glad to see her more frequently, showing that they are also ready to forgive Josh and his wrongdoings.

“Beautiful little girl,” a follower called Marie Logan wrote in the comment section of the picture.

“Your family from Josh through to your youngest is a great inspiration to me and my family. We love you all in the Lord Jesus Christ and, although we are sad to see your heartaches, we are thrilled and blessed to watch you stand your ground for Jesus Christ in the world today.”

Do you think it is only a matter of time that Josh and Anna Duggar start appearing on Jill & Jessa: Counting On? Let us know when his big comeback will be!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]