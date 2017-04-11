Is Rob Kardashian Seeking A Second Paternity Test For His Child? Rumors Emerge Amid Dream’s 5-Month Milestone

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are allegedly fighting over their 5-month-old daughter Dream with the 30-year-old first-time dad reportedly asking for another paternity test amid suspicion that the first test was tampered with.

The Kardashians continue to become the subject of headlines all over the Internet and Rob is no exception. Most recent rumors about him indicate the possibility that he may not really be Dream’s father.

According to Radar Online, Rob may be seeking a second DNA test to determine if he really is the father of the 5-month-old girl.

“He’s got it in his head that Chyna faked the first paternity test,” an unnamed “family insider” tells the outlet, adding that outbursts from the 28-year-old American model.

“She’s said to him many times in anger that Dream’s not his baby and even though she always backtracks later, saying she was trying to hurt him, Rob’s literally been having nightmares about it.”

Based on a previous report from the outlet, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had been in an off-again/on-again relationship which practically makes their daughter the rope in a tug-of-war.

The source reportedly close to the Kardashians further added that Chyna “really messed his head up big time and he’s not thinking straight” and went on to reveal Rob’s feelings about Dream.

“Deep down he knows Dream’s his baby — she’s the spitting image of him and his name’s on the birth certificate — but it’s Blac he doesn’t trust.”

Still, the timing of the report revealing a second paternity test is a bit questionable considering that it came out the same day as other more reputable entertainment news outlets posted write-ups on how Rob Kardashian is celebrating the fifth-month milestone of young Dream.

In fact, an article from People revealed that the 30-year-old reality TV celebrity shared his “favorite picture” of his daughter with Blac Chyna to celebrate Dream’s fifth month.

What is interesting about Rob’s post is his caption which emits a happy dad vibe, a stark contrast with the paranoid DNA test-seeking one that has been portrayed in the Radar article.

On top of that, a March report from E! News—the entertainment outlet linked to the studio behind for Keeping Up with the Kardashians—revealed how Rob Kardashian had been preparing for Dream’s first birthday even though it is still more than half a year away.

The outlet also cited Instagram posts from the 30-year-old first-time dad, showing how the new addition to the Kardashian clan is the center of attention.

In the second image, Rob even noted how Dream’s “changed faces in less than a second,” adding how he now understands why his mother had six children.

In the 2016 finale episode of Rob & Chyna featured in E!, 28-year-old American model and entrepreneur decided to get a paternity test finally put rumors about Dream’s true parentage to rest.

“This might sound f–ked up but a part of me wants to take a paternity test,” Blac Chyna was telling her friend Paige about her pregnancy.

“I know it’s Rob’s child, I’ve only been with Rob since we started dating. It’s just to shut down rumors on the internet saying that it might be two other people.”

At the time, the first time mom also admitted to not being sure whether or not she wanted to stay with Rob Kardashian.

“I don’t know if I want to do this no more with him,” she adds then continues to talk about her then-pregnancy with Dream.

“This pregnancy…I thought it would be different. I really literally would have to change everything about myself or he’s gonna have to change, and I feel like at this rate, Rob ain’t changing and I don’t have time.”

