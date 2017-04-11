Caitlyn Jenner Gender Reassignment Successful! Reality Star ‘Tired Of Tucking The Da*n Thing In All The Time’

The Caitlyn Jenner gender reassignment surgery was a success, according to a new tell-all book about the former Olympian-turned-celebrity transgender titled “The Secrets of My Life.”

After admitting to being a transgender when she was known as the “all-American hero” and Olympian Bruce Jenner in 2015, Caitlyn has since suffered from public scrutiny and criticism for the choices she made.

In fact, even her family—particularly her ex-wife Kris Jenner—weren’t happy with what she turned out to be and caused a feud among the Kardashians in October 2016 when Kim came to Cait’s aid while preparing for the ESPY, per a report from E! News.

Now, the 67-year-old trans-woman is finally ready to let the world know of what she’s been through in a new tell-all book that covers every bit of heartache and life twists that she encountered.

The memoir, which was excerpted by Radar Online, has one particular topic that got many people talking: the success of the Caitlyn Jenner gender reassignment surgery that finalized the reality TV star’s transformation.

According to the book, as cited on the report, Caitlyn underwent penis removal in January 2017, which she described as the “final surgery.”

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

The former Olympic medallist continued to explain why she wanted to let the world know about this matter despite it being a done deal.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she said, adding: “So all of you can stop staring.”

“You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

Before the chapter that covers the success of Caitlyn Jenner’s gender reassignment surgery, the reality TV star explained that the matter of changing sexes was not a simple decision to make, especially because of the possible health risks associated with it.

#CaitlynJenner reveals she had gender reassignment surgery because she was "tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time". Now you know. pic.twitter.com/tZbtpSOC3q — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 10, 2017

Despite that, she decided to proceed with it, saying that it was only a matter of having “all the right parts.”

“So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods.”

She then went on to describe the difficulties of having the “wrong parts” before having her gender reassignment procedure.

“I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Ever since her explosive revelation about her gender preference two years ago, Caitlyn Jenner received ire from people who don’t understand the struggles of being a transgender. Fortunately, she found sanctuary among others who underwent the same struggles she’s gone through.

In her official website CaitlynJenner.com where the book revealing Caitlyn Jenner;s gender reassignment is being promoted, the former Olympic medalist wrote about how transgender people came up to her and told her that she is not alone.

“My experience over the last four months has been incredible,” she wrote.

“Many people have come up to me and told me their stories. It turns out lots of you have friends or family members who are transgender. Who knew? I never would have had these conversations if I had not come out publicly and finally lived my truth.”

#TransDayOfVisibility There's no better visibility than with sisters by my side. pic.twitter.com/chtUuBlOR0 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 31, 2017

She then went on to recall how people with the same difficulties as her had become a sort of family for her—welcoming her into the community and accepting her for who she is.

“Even though my experience is far from the norm, this group of people has welcomed me with open arms – and I am eternally grateful to them.”

On top of that, she also revealed that even though transgender people have that particular thing in common, all of them have unique perspective on things, adding: “There’s no one way to be trans!”

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Life is Good]