George Anthony: Casey Anthony’s Father Believes She Killed Daughter Caylee With Deadly Dose Of Medication

George Anthony has an idea of what happened to their granddaughter, Caylee.

The toddler was killed nearly a decade ago in a case that would end up gaining worldwide attention. Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, was charged but ultimately acquitted of the girl’s murder in a case that received near round-the-clock coverage in the media.

In the years since then, George Anthony and his wife Cindy have become increasingly vocal about their daughter Casey and her connection to Caylee’s death. And in the second installment of Investigation Discovery’s series titled Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, George pointed the finger at his daughter.

Steph Watts, the journalist who interviewed both Cindy and George Anthony, said he was quite candid about the difficulties of his granddaugter’s death and the trial that followed. Casey’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, said in his opening statement that George had sexually abused Casey as a child.

As George Anthony explained, the horrible circumstances left him suicidal.

“I could not function after Caylee was found. I could not function … I drove as far as Daytona Beach, Florida to the most rattiest hotel,” George said (via Crime Online). “I took about 70 pills, I drank as much beer as I could, because I … I didn’t know what anymore to do.”

George even revealed the suicide note he had written, which calls on his deceased granddaughter.

“I want to hold her again, I miss her, I will always love us… I love you, Cynthia Marie – Caylee, here I come,” he read in an interview for the series.

In the series, George Anthony added that he no longer trusts Casey Anthony to tell the truth about how Caylee died.

“My daughter could come right in front of me right now and say, ‘Dad this is what really happened,’ and I wouldn’t believe her,” he said.

Cindy and George Anthony have different theories about how Caylee Anthony died, the Chicago Tribune noted. Cindy believes that Caylee accidentally drowned in the backyard, causing Casey to panic and hide the toddler’s body. But George has a more direct theory — that Casey Anthony killed her daughter by over-medicating her.

He revealed the theory on the second of three episodes of Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, though his revelation leaked in previews for the episode.

In the years since the trial ended, Casey Anthony has been largely quiet. She retreated to life in southern Florida, where she has been spotted a handful of times.

Earlier this year, after a reporter recognized Casey at a rally against Donald Trump, she agreed to her first interview in years.

As the Associated Press reported, Casey was living in West Palm Beach and had moved in with the man famous for helping get O.J. Simpson acquitted.

“Anthony lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective who was the lead investigator on her defense team. She also works for him, doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for OJ Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted; Anthony said she’s become fascinated with the case, and there are ‘a lot of parallels’ to her own circumstances.”

In her interview, Casey admitted that she lied to police over the course of the investigation but said she sleeps well at night. She has continued to deny any involvement in her daughter’s death.

Casey Anthony herself had no response to George Anthony’s theory that she killed her young daughter. After the Associated Press interview last month, Casey has gone back into hiding in Florida and did not participate in Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery.

[Featured Image by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images]