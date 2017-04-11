New Orleans Saints Rumors: The Saints Might Really Land Richard Sherman And Adrian Peterson

The New Orleans Saints have already made a number of moves during the 2017 NFL offseason, but they are currently connected to a couple of huge names which could end up being blockbuster signings. Rumors are flying and nothing is a certainty at all, but the Saints have recently had their franchise associated in a possible trade for Richard Sherman and in signing free agent running back Adrian Peterson. Could one of those moves happen? Could both of them?

As the Saints attempt to make the proper moves needed to trade for or sign cornerback Malcolm Butler from the New England Patriots, they are also looking at other options. Lately, the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of trade rumors and cornerback Richard Sherman is at the center of it all.

While a number of teams would love to have an explosive defensive back such as Sherman roaming around in their secondary, where will he land? Well, the New Orleans Saints have as good a shot as anyone else and they’ve actually emerged as the favorites.

Over the weekend, the Times-Picayune reported that the Saints emerged as the favorites (+300) to land Sherman if a trade were to take place. Of course, there are a lot of things that would have to take place for that to happen as it isn’t even certain if he’s on the trading block in Seattle at all.In order for a trade like that to happen, a team would have to make an offer to the Seahawks that would be out of this world.

According to USA Today, that type of deal is not likely to come from anyone in the NFL and it is more likely than not that Richard Sherman stays in Seattle for at least one more year.

Sherman’s current contract with the Seahawks runs through the 2018 season and then, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. By that point, he will have turned 31-years-old and he may end up wanting to see what else is out there before that time.

If they can’t land a defensive specialist, the New Orleans Saints still have a chance at landing an offensive giant.

Former #Vikings RB Adrian Peterson will meet with the #Saints next week, per @HeathEvans44. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2017

Yes, the Saints have Mark Ingram as their starting running back, but who can deny having a healthy Adrian Peterson behind Drew Brees? Peterson isn’t an every down back and he would make for one of the best two-headed rushing attacks in the league with Ingram.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Adrian Peterson recently visited the New England Patriots and they remain in play to sign him, but he left without a contract. This week, he is visiting with the New Orleans Saints and it really makes a lot of sense for him to end up in the “Big Easy.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com believes that Peterson signing with the Saints makes so much sense for both sides. New Orleans has already lost Tim Hightower to free agency and they need someone to fill the void left by him on offense.

Adrian Peterson may be willing to take a bit less money at this point since he has not yet been signed, and he would be a focal point for a Saints offense that is very explosive.

There is a very good possibility that Richard Sherman won’t be traded and he will end up playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. There is also a good chance that Adrian Peterson may end up signing with any of the other teams in the NFL. Still, both of those big-time players have recently been mentioned in connection with the New Orleans Saints which means members of the “Who Dat Nation” are at least happy that there is a shot at landing two All-Pros.

