Did Casey Anthony Murder Her Daughter Caylee? New Interviews Raise Doubts Of Notorious Mom’s Innocence

Did Casey Anthony actually murder her daughter Caylee?

That question may have been officially answered when the notorious Florida mother was acquitted of charges in one of the most watched trials of the last 20 years, but new doubts have been raised through interviews and evidence provided in Investigation Discovery’s three-part series, Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery.

The series looked at the evidence from Anthony’s case including interviews with investigators and her parents, George and Cindy Anthony. As USA Today noted, these interviews detail some of the lies Casey Anthony told during the investigation, which led to her being charged with the murder of her daughter, Caylee.

As the report noted, one of the most important discoveries was a distinctive odor emanating from Casey Anthony’s car. Investigators noted that the car had the thick smell of decomposition, which eventually led police to find Caylee’s body.

'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' revisits doubts of innocence https://t.co/2tTvJkqkCf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 10, 2017

Casey Anthony has recently opened up about the lies she told to investigators during the murder investigation. Speaking to The Associated Press earlier this year, she admitted to lying to police and said it wouldn’t have made a difference if she was truthful.

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place,” she told AP.

“Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

Though these lies had already been exposed during the investigation and subsequent trial, the series and the new insight it provides has revived questions about the case and whether Casey Anthony may have been guilty of murdering her daughter, Caylee.

While the series isn’t meant to draw viewers to any conclusion, many expressed doubts about Casey’s innocence. Even her parents have differing beliefs on what happened to Caylee.

“They’ve each come to terms with who they think did it,” said journalist Steph Watts, who interviewed the couple for Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “They have completely different theories about how their granddaughter was murdered.”

Others close to the case have opened up about theories on how Caylee Anthony died. The judge who oversaw the case, Orange County Judge Belvin Perry, said he believes that Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed her daughter while plying her with chloroform. Investigators had discovered that Anthony looked up chloroform sometime before her daughter’s death.

“The most logical thing that occurred, in my eyesight, based on everything I know about the case, was that (Anthony) did not intentionally kill her daughter,” Perry told WFTV.

“I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.”

Casey Anthony hasn’t provided much more insight about her daughter’s death. In her recent interview with The Associated Press, Casey insisted that she knew nothing about how Caylee died and stuck to the story that she had no idea of her daughter’s whereabouts before her death.

“Everyone has their theories; I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another,” she said.

“The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

In airing the series, Investigation Discovery aims to bring new light to the notorious case and letting viewers decide for themselves.

“[Casey Anthony’s] story possesses so many dramatic and tragic elements — an innocent victim, a worried family, and a potentially villainous mother who was tried in both the court and the court of public opinion,” Henry Schleiff, president of Investigation Discovery, told The Washington Post (via the Chicago Tribune).

“Now, with the benefit of time, our viewers want to understand what happened and uncover the truth.”

But Casey Anthony isn’t providing any new insight on the question of whether she murdered her daughter. Now living a quiet life in West Palm Beach, Florida, Casey has avoided the spotlight and declined an interview with Investigation Discovery.

[Featured Image by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images]