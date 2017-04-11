Kylie Jenner Instagram Feud With Jaden Smith’s Ex-Girlfriend: Jaden Begs Them To Stop, Is Kylie Jealous?

Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith are still practically BFFs even though their teenage romance was over years ago. The problem is, Jaden’s girlfriends don’t necessarily stay friends with each other. Hollywood Life shared that Smith decided to be the mediator in Kylie Jenner’s Instagram feud with his most recent ex, Sarah Snyder.

yall like kylie jenner? i like sarah Snyder. — ⚡ PH | Ameen J (@XrossFixtion) March 17, 2017

Playing the middle guy between ex-girlfriends is a tough role even for super-chill Jaden Smith, and the feud between Jenner and Snyder is messed up, to begin with. Sarah put the Lip Kit maven “on blast” after Kylie showed some signs of jealousy on Instagram.

The fashion feud blew up suddenly on Instagram when Jenner posted a pic of herself in the exact same pose as Snyder. It was a super-sexy pose and not all that unusual, but Sarah is convinced that Kylie is taking a dig at her with the Instagram share.

Kylie’s caption, “kylie f**king jenner,” might have something to do with Sarah’s belief since her handle is “sarah f**king snyder.” So Snyder definitely has a point.

Sarah’s version of the Instagram look has her covered up in black and red with just some tantalizing bare belly showing as she pouts at the camera.

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Kylie’s Instagram pic shows her in red-striped black leggings. Jenner pouts from the same angle as Jaden’s other ex, but she’s flaunting more bare skin than Snyder.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Jenner’s Instagram post had over 2 million likes compared to the 74 thousand or so on Sarah’s, but that didn’t do anything to assuage her rival’s irritation.

One of the comments on Snyder’s Instagram was pointed. “We all know who did it better & first,” wrote a staunch supporter.

One of the weirder aspects of the Instagram fight is that Kylie Jenner totally has her own style. Jenner would never copy anyone except possibly big sister Kim Kardashian, and it’s crazy that she’d risk her reputation just to make fun of Jaden’s ex-girlfriend. There was at least one more copycat pic that a fan posted and Snyder didn’t like it at all.

No one knows why Jenner waited all this time to shade her rival on Instagram or what set her off. Sarah and Smith split up a while ago, so the idea that Jenner could be jealous is just strange. But there’s the reality that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who will soon have her own show, Life of Kylie, recently broke up again with her own on-again-off-again boyfriend, Tyga.

Now that Kylie and Tyga have split, maybe Jenner isn’t feeling the love so much for her ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. That’s a bit complicated and dramatic for ordinary people, but probably not so much for a reality star.

does anyone remember when kylie jenner broke jaden smith's heart and he wrote like a whole album about it at the age of 16 — pos (@davisbrookee) March 9, 2017

Jaden Smith has had enough of his ex-girlfriends battling it out on Instagram. He wants the two Instagram queens to bring it out into the real world and talk it through.

jaden smith is the coolest teenager of all time, he deserves an award — (678)-999-8212 (@thotfulvisions) April 10, 2017

He doesn’t think either of them should be angry at the other on. A Jaden Smith insider said that Smith “doesn’t get” the hatred between his ex-girlfriends

“Jaden thinks both Sarah and Kylie are being petty and immature.”

Smith has told both combatants that their Instagram “online beef” is just plain “not nice.” He’s and “asked them both to chill” with the endless bickering, regardless of the reason for it.

“Jaden feels like there is no need to throw shade, it is simply not cool.”

Smith probably wants to get away from it all to focus on his new girlfriend. Odessa Adlon is Jaden Smith’s new hot flame and their romance is taking off in a big way. Gossip Cop wrote that Jaden and Odessa were “indulging in copious PDAs” while on vacay in Miami Beach and giving every sign that they’re super into each other.

There’s no word yet on whether Kylie Jenner is antagonistic towards Odessa Aldon as well, or if her aggro is limited to Smith’s past girlfriends.

Why do you think Kylie Jenner is so mad at Jaden Smith’s ex-girlfriend?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]