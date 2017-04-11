April The Giraffe Live Stream: Animal Adventure Park Notes Changes, Hopes For Active Labor Soon

April the giraffe is still pregnant and just about everyone is waiting for her to officially be in active labor. Although the folks at Animal Adventure Park thought that April was going to give birth to her fourth calf two weekends ago, the 15-year-old mama giraffe is keeping us all on our toes!

After several weeks of “she’s getting closer” and “tonight could be the night,” fans are absolutely hooked and simply cannot stop watching Animal Adventure Park’s live YouTube feed. There are anywhere between 120,000 to 200,000 people watching at any given time throughout the day. Any time there is a significant update, more people head over to YouTube to keep an eye on April in hopes of watching her birth her calf.

People are so invested in April the giraffe and many tune in all hours of the day. It has become a part of day-to-day life, even if you don’t watch for hours on end. Just about everyone who has heard of April has checked in at some point to see if she has welcomed her little one.

Animal Adventure Park has done an excellent job at keeping their fans up to speed on April and her well-being. Most importantly, the zoo has assured the public that April is healthy and that she is simply moving at her own pace. Having given birth to three calves prior, April knows what she is doing. Even the zoo has said that she’s a “pro!”

April has definitely been showing signs that she is ready to welcome her baby, but she just hasn’t gone into active labor. Everyone at Animal Adventure Park has assured us that it’s coming — soon — so we just have to keep watching! Tonight’s update was a lot more of the same (surprise, surprise), but there are some additional changes in April’s body that suggest she’s really close.

“Upon putting the giraffes away this evening – Corey & Jordan observed some extra discharge and swell. Just more indication of heading in the right direction. Dr. Tim was on-site soon after and confirms we have a happy healthy momma and the waiting game continues,” read the Animal Adventure Park’s Monday evening update. “We’ll see what the full moon brings,” the post continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have turned their attention to Tuesday night’s full moon and many feel that it may have an effect on April over the next 24-48 hours. Tonight, Animal Adventure Park even mentioned the “full moon” in their update. It is entirely possible that the phase of the moon will help April along and she will go into active labor at some point tomorrow.

April has been pregnant for approximately 15 months, but Animal Adventure Park zookeepers and vets aren’t exactly sure how long she’s been pregnant or when her exact due date is. That’s partially why this whole thing has gone viral. The waiting game is contagious and addicting! Another reason people are so obsessed with April the giraffe is simple: Most people haven’t seen a pregnant giraffe up close and personal let alone been able to watch one go through labor and give birth. The experience is definitely cool and many are super grateful to the folks at Animal Adventure Park (especially zoo owner Jordan Patch) who made this possible.

