‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christian Paternity Reveal – Nick Dumps Chelsea, Back With Sharon?

The Young and The Restless spoilers show tension between Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) after the reveal that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) killed Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) and ran out of Genoa City. These events trigger another big reveal for May sweeps! It seems we’re finally on the cusp of the Christian Newman paternity reveal that’s long overdue, and the fallout will affect Nick and Chelsea’s new love.

Victor Is The Common Factor

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is the common factor in the Chloe-Adam death plot and Christian’s hidden paternity plot. With Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) in Genoa City to write Victor’s memoir, it seems inevitable that a good bit of Victor’s dirty laundry will be unearthed, including his ties to Chloe and the truth about who is Christian’s father, according to new The Young and The Restless spoilers.

Victor will confess his role to Nick in helping Chloe set up Adam, but will deny any knowledge of Chloe’s plans to blow up Adam. But what Victor won’t easily relinquish is his knowledge that Nick is not Christian’s real daddy, and he won’t unless he must stop Chelsea from defying him. The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap She Knows have been asking for months when the truth of Christian’s paternity would finally come out.

Chelsea to Nick: "How could you lie to me like that?" …Nick learned from the best…YOU!

#YR #RIPChick pic.twitter.com/kfLIVzzFqC — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 5, 2017

Only Chelsea And Victor Know The Truth

As of now, The Young and The Restless history shows us only Chelsea and Victor know the truth of Christian’s heritage. After Adam’s death, Victor convinced Chelsea to keep it a secret since no good could come of breaking Nick’s heart since Christian’s actual father was dead. However, with Victor’s memoir in the works and the Chloe-Adam reveal, it could be just a matter of time.

New The Young and The Restless spoilers for coming weeks from Soap Central say May sweeps bring revelations and Victor has to cover his tracks. Another Soap Central spoiler for The Young and The Restless reveals a “secret falls into the wrong hands.” Could that secret be Christian’s paternity? Chelsea will soon confront Victor about his entanglement with Chloe and it could spark the reveal.

Chelsea And Victor May Spill Their Secret

When Chelsea learns from Nick that Victor not only brought Chloe to town to set Adam up to go to jail, but also facilitated her escape, she’ll be angry say The Young and The Restless spoilers. When Chelsea and Victor have a heated discussion about him and Chloe, there is a good chance they’ll veer into talk of their other secret – the one of Christian’s real daddy. Could someone overhear?

Victor may try and leverage Chelsea to keep quiet about his involvement with Chloe by threatening her with the Christian paternity reveal. It wouldn’t be such a big deal if not for Chelsea’s involvement with Nick. The Young and The Restless spoilers say with Scott lurking around, he could overhear Chelsea and Victor. Or it might even be Nick himself that hears the conversation.

Hey Nick, Adam took Delia's life but still glad this is reuniting you and Sharon #yr pic.twitter.com/4D65rgTUnj — JJDUX (@JJDUX) April 6, 2017

The End of “Chick” And Nick Turns To Sharon?

The Young and The Restless spoilers for May sweeps hint the overdue reveal of Christian as Adam’s biological son should happen in a few weeks. With that secret out, Nick would be devastated, but could deal with it. But knowing Chelsea has been lying to his face while sleeping with him would be too much. Chelsea must know Nick would never forgive her for this lie.

Chelsea will cave to pressure from Victor, but it’ll be too late. Their dirty secret will be out soon according to The Young and The Restless spoilers. When that happens, Nick could very well turn to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). They’re finally back to good after her lie about Christian being Sully. With Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) gone for good, Sharon is alone and devastated and Nick might soon be in the same state.

The signs seem clear that Nick and Chelsea will hit the skids in coming weeks and Nick and Sharon will comfort one another and that means Shick is back on! Y&R fans are ready for the delayed paternity reveal and all the fallout. It’s coming according to The Young and The Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]