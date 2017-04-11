Mariah Carey Will Drop New Album Via Epic Records Later This Year

Mariah Carey is having the best and worst week ever. The singer has split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after five months of dating. She’s now focused on her music career. Mariah received buzz for her bizarre performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She’s set to make a comeback with a new album on a new record label.

Mariah Carey has re-signed with Epic Records, reports Entertainment Weekly. She is scheduled to release her new album “later this year,” the label announced on Monday, April 10. Carey signed a joint partnership between her Butterfly MC Records and the Sony Music Entertainment label. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the partnership slammed the rumors that the singer was being dropped by her label after her new single “I Don’t” failed to top the charts.

“To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career,” Epic Records Chairman and CEO L.A. Reid said in a press release.

“Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

The singer confirmed that she’s been working on her 15th studio album. Mariah is also set to join Lionel Richie as a special guest on his “All the Hits” tour, which starts in Oakland, California on July 21.

“I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music,” Carey said in the press release.

“I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.”

The singer has already had a busy year. For one, she had a sold-out international tour, “The Sweet Sweet Fantasy European Tour,” as well as her Las Vegas residency, Mariah Carey’s #1’s at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Mariah also had her short-lived E! docuseries, Mariah’s World.

Carey launched her at Sony’s Columbia records in the early ’90s. She quickly achieved success with the first of her five consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits – “Emotions,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “Vision of Love,” reports Variety.

In a candid interview for Complex magazine’s 2016 August/September issue, she talked about her music process. Mariah is typically known for her larger than life diva persona. But what some people don’t know about the singer is that she’s completely involved in the process of recording and writing her own music. Some assume that Mariah only sings the lyrics, while others think she just writes the lyrics.

“We create the bed of music that I’m going to sing over [together],” she said.

“People don’t really get what that means unless you do it. They think, ‘OK, so she probably writes the lyrics.’ No, I write the lyrics, the melody, and the music with [producers]. I’m not a piano player—I can play a little bit—but I really like to help mold whoever’s playing.”

James Poyser realized that when he met up with Carey in the studio. She did not walk in with an entourage like most would assume. She did not even ham it up. Carey was just focused on getting the work done. He could tell that Carey knew the songwriting process. She wasn’t making it up as she went along.

“You could just feel a whirlwind enter the room—I’m like, ‘Oh boy, here it comes.’ And then she comes into the room with me and is absolutely the coolest person. She says, ‘Hi,’ pulls up a chair right next to me, and we start writing. It was almost like she knew exactly what the song was gonna be instantly. Like, she knew what she wanted and in a way grabbed my hand and walked me toward it. That’s the thing that stuck with me. You could see that she knew.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]