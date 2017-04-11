‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: When Does Rachel Lindsay’s Season Begin? – Premiere Date And Time

Nick Viall was able to find his true love on the 2017 season of The Bachelor after numerous failed attempts, but when will it be time for the next season of The Bachelorette? Rachel Lindsay was announced as the lead on the new season of The Bachelorette for 2017 before she was even eliminated from her time on The Bachelor, and she needs her time in the spotlight. When will ABC let her finally find love?

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelorette starring Rachel Lindsay. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

The reality television fans of the world are waiting for Rachel Lindsay to have her chance and the 31-year-old attorney is currently doing it as we speak Well, she is filming her season of The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot for those wanting to see her on television.

So, when will her season begin?

According to ABC, her romantic journey will begin on Monday, May 22, 2017, at 9 p.m. Eastern, but what has already happened?

For those who watched the “After The Final Rose” live special for Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, Rachel came out and actually met a few of her future suitors. Chris Harrison paraded four men out and allowed Blake, Dean, Demario, and Eric to meet the possible woman of their dreams.

There is so much to look forward to on this season with Rachel, but the fans want to know what interesting things have been going on during taping. Yes, she is currently filming her episodes, but ABC is working diligently to keep as much of the material a secret and behind locked doors before the premiere in May.

While there are still many episodes left to tape, Rachel is going on a lot of dates and sending some men home already. As reported by Reality Steve, she was recently in South Carolina for some dates where she went on 1-on-1’s with Dean Unglert and Jack Stone. While there, she also had a group date with 13 guys who ended up participating in a spelling bee.

From there, the group ended up heading with Rachel to do a bit of a European tour with stops in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Many more dates are to come and a lot of eliminations remain, but the season is going strong.

According to Reality Steve, Rachel Lindsay will have a total of 31 guys (also her age) to choose from when the season premiere rolls around in May. So far, 26 of them are known and a few have even been eliminated and sent home already since they were just “first-night guys” or won’t make it past the first five episodes.

There is a lot to come for Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, but there is so much that is still unknown and will end up as fun surprises.

While it is indeed almost the middle of April, we are coming up on just a single month until the 2017 season of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC. Rachel Lindsay is going to have a huge group of men pining for her and looking to be the one that wins her heart. So many men are going to have to leave with broken hearts, but one of them will end up with a promising future and a beautiful woman. All of the drama and excitement begins on May 22, 2017.

