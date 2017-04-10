Seattle Seahawks Preseason Schedule Released, NFL Trade Rumors Still Circle Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman

The 2017 Seattle Seahawks preseason schedule has been released by the NFL. This will now give fans something to look forward to this August when the Seahawks will play four preseason games against mostly AFC West opponents. While the exact dates of the regular season schedule haven’t been revealed yet, the NFL typically does this as a way to tease fans about what is coming down the road.

A report by NFL.com also highlights some of the biggest games that will take place during the 2017 preseason schedule. It isn’t a complete NFL preseason schedule, as only the games that will receive national television coverage have a specific date thus far. Instead, the NFL has given a range of dates within which each of the four weeks will take place. The teams the Seahawks have been given are the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Oakland Raiders.

2017 Seattle Seahawks Preseason Schedule:

Week 1: Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 10-14)

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle (Aug. 17-21)

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle – August 25, 5 p.m. PT (CBS)

Week 4: Seattle at Oakland Raiders (Aug. 31-Sept. 1)

The 2017 Seattle Seahawks’ schedule for regular season games has also been partially revealed, naming the 16 opponents that the team will play next year. Seattle will host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons, as well as its three NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers. In addition to their NFC West road games, the Seahawks will play on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Green Bay Packers.

The exact dates of those 16 games will get revealed later in April. This is the staggered approach that the NFL schedule makers have gone to over the past few years, generating initial excitement and then giving out some of the premiere game times a bit early. Within the Seattle Seahawks’ schedule, there are some pretty tough opponents, as they have to play against the defending NFC champions (Atlanta Falcons) as well as the team that had the best record in the conference (Dallas Cowboys). The NFC West has also improved a bit.

At least the release of the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason schedule takes a bit of the attention away from all the NFL trade rumors that have involved the team this winter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is considering returning to the league. If Marshawn Lynch unretires, he will become a member of the Seahawks again, but it appears that he has designs on playing for the Oakland Raiders instead. That could put Seahawks general manager John Schneider in a difficult position.

Other NFL trade rumors that the Seahawks have come up in have involved All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. It appears that he has initiated discussions with the front office about getting traded to a contender if he feels that the Seahawks aren’t going to be a good team in 2017. Another previous report by the Inquisitr delves into what could take place and whether a deal between the Seahawks and another contending franchise is even possible before training camp begins again.

With new players like running back Eddie Lacy signed in free agency, there are going to be a lot of questions surrounding the Seahawks when the preseason schedule begins. It is still unclear how Pete Carroll will use all the running backs he has under contract and it is a situation that fantasy football owners will be closely watching. The team may also be targeting a new backup quarterback in the NFL Draft with plans to use him frequently in August. As for the exact times and dates of the 2017 Seattle Seahawks’ preseason schedule, that will likely get revealed before the end of April.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]