Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional About Family While Accepting Award

Ashton Kutcher received the “Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award” on Saturday and gave a very emotional speech about how his wife, Mila Kunis kicks his a** on character every day. Kutcher received the award for showing great character as a role model. Although he is a known celebrity and actor, who played Michael on the hit show, That 70s Show he is more known for his actions for working with local schools. He also co-founded the Native Fund which helps those who are native to Iowa, his hometown, affected by natural disasters.

Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother who has cerebral palsy. According to Kutcher, he learned to share when growing up because of having a twin brother. He also learned to love and show good character from his parents, his wife, and his two kids. He is currently married to Mila Kunis and has a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and 4-month-old son, Dimitri. According to E! Online on April 9, Kutcher says he didn’t know how much his parents really loved him until he and his wife had their two kids. He said when he had his kids, he called his parents and told them that now he understands how much they love him.

Kutcher’s parents divorced and remarried other people and according to Kutcher, he now sees how “lucky” he is that they got their divorce and married two other amazing people. He now says he has four amazing parents and paid tribute to all of them in his emotional speech he gave when accepting the award. Kutcher knows about divorce since he divorced ex-wife, Demi Moore back in 2013.

Not only does Kutcher know about character but he knows about getting in trouble too and talked about that during his speech as well. Kutcher said he was probably the first person to receive this award who had been arrested at 18-years-old. When he was 18, he got arrested for breaking into his high school. He received a deferred judgment for this. Later on, he got pulled over by a state trooper while he was tripping on mushrooms and has also had his name splashed all over every gossip and entertainment page for “being an adulterer.”

However, Kutcher said his wife kicks his a** on character every single day. In fact, he joked about one day when he got the kids up and made them breakfast while letting Mila sleep in more. After she got up, she joked with him asking him if he was now tired and saying how she does it every day because she has character.

According to Kutcher, “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you learn from the mistakes you make and how you perceive the world that’s coming at you. Because life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you. Every. Single. Time. And as long as you have love and kindness and optimism and a pursuit of something greater in your heart, you’re the lucky one. So, this award is for you, it’s for my family, it’s for all four of my parents, it’s for my wife who kicks my ass every day on character.”

We all can learn a thing or two from Ashton Kutcher about character. It is no wonder he got this award! He really does deserve this!

What do you think about Ashton Kutcher receiving this award? Do you agree that he does deserve this since he does the wonderful things he does for kids in school and for the native people of Iowa, where he is from? Sound off with your thoughts on this and let us know what you think!