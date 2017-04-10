WWE Rumors & News: Superstar Shake-Up Results Begin, First Big Moves Announced Ahead Of ‘Raw’ And ‘SmackDown’

Ahead of Monday’s WWE Monday Night Raw, the big superstar shake-up is already underway. Just hours before the Raw television program was scheduled to go on the USA network, one superstar was already announced as heading from one show to the other. While there were all sorts of rumors floating around about big name stars from the various rosters making moves, this move may be a bit more low key for fans, but it could benefit the superstar who is heading to a brand new landscape.

In a previous report her at the Inquisitr, various superstar shake-up rumors were addressed. Among the biggest rumors was the fact that some fans were speculating that this event was going to be another WWE Draft. It seems to be far from that and is more of a way for the Raw and SmackDown brands to add some fresh faces to their rosters. The way they seem to be doing this is via special signings, and possibly trades, but there won’t be a long drawn out draft throughout the episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live.

However, one star has already switched rosters. The WWE website reported on Monday with a special video that Apollo Crews of the SmackDown Live roster was officially heading over to Monday Night Raw. Mike Rome reported from the Long Island parking garage and interviewed Crews. Apollo said he feels great about the move to be part of the red brand now. He said he enjoyed his time at SmackDown working with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, but now he gets to work for Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who is one of his favorites of all time.

Apollo Crews, real name Sesugh Uhaa, originally started his professional wrestling career with Dragon Gate, working with them until 2015 when he joined WWE. Crews became a star on the NXT roster and worked there for two years before joining the main roster just last year. He has yet to break through and win any gold in the WWE but has been named No. 72 on the 500 best singles wrestlers for the Pro Wrestling Illustrated PWI 500 in 2016.

In addition to Crews being moved to Raw, Mike Rome reported on some other developing news before the show. The backstage reporter indicated that some former tag team champions would be showing up at Raw tonight. Rome teased that he couldn’t confirm whether they were from Raw, SmackDown or NXT, though. That particular tease could make for a brand new tag team showing up on tonight’s episode, possibly from the same roster that The Revival just came from. Could it be DIY or maybe American Alpha? Both seem like strong possibilities.

EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has gotten word that a couple of former TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS are on their way to Monday Night #RAW TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9NJSNrTfp7 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2017

As for Apollo Crews, he was first acquired by SmackDown Live in the big WWE Draft held last July, but sort of disappeared into the mid-card. As he mentioned in his interview about moving to Raw, he had lots of opportunities over at SmackDown including the fact he challenged for the WWE Intercontinental title at SummerSlam. In that match, Crews took on then-champion The Miz for the title but fell short of winning the belt in a match that went just under six minutes on the main card.

He also got involved in some minor feuds with Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, and Curt Hawkins but never really got much of a push beyond that Intercontinental title shot. Crews seemed to be a regular in the battle royals over the past months, including the 2017 Royal Rumble and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the recent WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Now he’ll swap rosters and could find some new opportunities.

One has to wonder what that move might do for Raw in the upcoming title picture or with feuds. Could Crews end up competing against Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, or maybe teaming up with someone on the roster? It’s always possible Titus O’Neil could try to recruit him, or maybe Crews joins forces with an NXT call up. The cool thing is this superstar shake-up will bring all sorts of new concepts about and it’s just getting started.

Fans will be able to follow the rest of the “Superstar Shake-Up” on Monday’s episode of Raw starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Network. The “Shake-Up” may continue on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live with more roster changes announced. Which other superstars would you most like to see go to new rosters?

[Featured Image by WWE]