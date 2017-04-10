Britney Spears Announces The End Of Her Las Vegas Residency

After four successful years, Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency is coming to an end. The pop singer announced on Monday that this December will mark the last performances of her Britney: Piece of Me show at the The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. According to People, the last show will take place on New Year’s Eve.

Spears announced the decision in a press release and on her Twitter page. Since it debuted in December 2013, the Las Vegas shows have grossed over $100 million in ticket sales to over 700,000 attendees. The show also won the 2016 Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best Resident Performer award. The final tickets the pop icon’s Britney: Piece of Me show will go on sale on Friday.

The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard ???? Tix on sale 4/14 at 10am PT https://t.co/1VyE3Bb7fX pic.twitter.com/tvbs7p1FV3 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 10, 2017

Spears did not announce what she’ll do following the end of her Las Vegas residency. Her manager Larry Rudolph says her options are open, but she has made no concrete decisions yet. “She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”

In her press release and Twitter account, Spears thanked her fans and says she will miss her Las Vegas shows. “As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Spears’ contract with Las Vegas’ Caesars Entertainment will end this year, but representatives from the group say the door is open for the 35-year-old pop singer to return. Jason Gastwirth, Caesars’ senior vice president of marketing and entertainment, says Spears’ show has been a huge success and they would welcome future endeavors with the singer.

“Caesars Entertainment has always led the evolution of Las Vegas entertainment. Britney’s emergence in this market paved the way for other artists to make Las Vegas their home and as a result, the top entertainment destination in the world. We look forward to working together with Britney again in the future.”

Though she announced she’ll be ending her Las Vegas concerts, Spears is showing no signs of slowing down. This summer she’ll be touring throughout Asia and Europe and the tour has already been causing a stir in Israel. Spears will be performing in Tel Aviv on July 3, which actually caused the country’s labor party to push its election back from July 3 to July 4, as AOL reports. The election was postponed partly due to security concerns. Spears will perform at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, where some of the votes will be counted.

Spears’ Las Vegas residency followed in the footsteps of other pop icons such as Celine Dion and Cher, though she surprised many by taking up the residency at such a young age. The Las Vegas show includes hits from throughout Spears’ decades-long career.

Spears has been active on social media since moving to Las Vegas, where she’s frequently posted photos of her workout routines and toned abs. She also often shares photos of her two sons. The move to Vegas has marked a positive change for the 35-year-old singer, whose career struggled in the mid 2000s. Following enormous success as a teenager, she faced custody battles with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and uneven performances at venues such as the VMAs. She bounced back into the spotlight after a few difficult years and has continued to record music, including her latest album Glory, released in 2016.

With the final tickets for Britney Spears’ hit Las Vegas residency about to go on sale, many fans will surely be clamoring to get a chance to see the pop icon live.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]