WWE Rumors: AJ Styles Rumored To Move To ‘Raw’ During Roster Shake-Up, Reunite The Club

The WWE is promoting their big roster shake-up that will take place tonight on Monday Night Raw and continue on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night. There are some huge names rumored to move during the trades over the next two days, with superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and AJ Styles mentioned as possibilities.

ESPN had a round-table discussion about the WWE roster shake-up, and a number of them said that the biggest move would be reuniting AJ Styles and The Club (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). The three were very entertaining when Styles was feuding with John Cena, and it could help rejuvenate The Club, who just lost the Monday Night Raw tag team titles.

There are two ways to accomplish the reunion. The one that has been most expected since the WWE roster shake-up was announced was for AJ Styles to go to Monday Night Raw. This was highly expected when SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan said he did not want AJ Styles on his show after the vicious attack of Shane McMahon.

However, last week on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles came out and showed respect to Shane McMahon after the two fought at WrestleMania 33. AJ Styles also said that he did not want to go to Monday Night Raw and feels that SmackDown Live is his home. That made it look like AJ Styles might stay where he is, although it could have been a red herring.

There is also the idea that Kurt Angle is the new general manager on Monday Night Raw and he has shared a strong relationship with AJ Styles since their days in TNA Impact Wrestling. Angle likely would love to bring AJ Styles to Monday Night Raw.

The other option is for The Club to go to SmackDown Live. While they have played strong since debuting for the WWE last year, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been stuck in comedy bits and barely held the WWE Monday Night Raw tag team titles before losing them to the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33.

A move to SmackDown Live, and especially a reunion with AJ Styles, could work wonders to re-elevate them on the roster. There is also a rumor that New Day is heading to SmackDown Live in the WWE roster shake-up, so a huge tag team trade could happen to freshen up both brands.

What would work best all depends on what the WWE has planned for AJ Styles. When he came out and offered his respect to Shane McMahon, it almost teased a face turn from AJ Styles. However, he has worked so well as a villain over the last year, so it might be strange to change him into a face.

It could be similar to Roman Reigns’ situation. He is a face, but the fans hate him and boo him. AJ Styles is a heel, but the fans cheer him and love him. Changing them would not really change how the fans feel about them, so the WWE might just want to keep things the way they are.

An AJ Styles move to Monday Night Raw seemed like a done deal when the WWE roster shake-up was announced last week. The handshake on SmackDown Live put some doubt into the decision. There is a built-in storyline if AJ Styles does move to Monday Night Raw, though.

With The Club there, the hints could drop that AJ Styles is considering re-joining them. Finn Balor, the leader of The Bullet Club before AJ Styles in New Japan Professional Wrestling, is also on Monday Night Raw. One of them could turn heel and rejoin The Club and the other could feud with them, leading to an AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor feud.

Whatever the WWE chooses to do will start tonight. The WWE roster shake-up starts on Monday Night Raw tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

