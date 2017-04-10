Syria Strikes: ‘Trump An International Lawbreaker Who Will Be Impeached,’ Says Alleged ‘High-Level’ Source

“Donald Trump gets to pretend that he is a tough guy. He is not. He is a fool,” is what an alleged “high-level” source wrote in an article published by far-right website Infowars on Monday. Headed by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Infowars has broken their alliance with President Trump following his strike on a Syrian army base last week, and they’re also gathering evidence to indicate that the “chemical attack” was not what everyone thought is was, thus making Trump’s decision all the more wrong.

Whoever this source is, he or she also believes The Donald’s impeachment is inevitable, as it’s only a matter of time before the appropriate officials obtain intel about the truth of the chemical attack that supposedly broke Trump so emotionally he had to take action. It’s also stated in the essay that the president’s airstrike against Syria’s Bashar al-Assad was a “violation of international law,” because, as (the informant claims) Assad did not attack his own citizens, it was not a warranted response.

According to the report, U.S. intelligence agents knew there was going to be an attack on a base in the city of Idlib, Syria. They did not know until it happened, however, that things didn’t exactly go as planned. Instead of there being two blasts from the devices dropped in Idlib, as there was supposed to be, there was only the initial blast followed by deadly chemicals taking to the air and blowing straight for innocent civilians. The reason there was no second explosion is because instead of the base being stocked with explosive warfare, it was filled with chemical warfare.

The source says the lethally toxic chemical sarin was not part of the chemical gas cloud because there are images showing surviving medical personnel assisting victims without gloves. They say that had it been sarin, those helpers would also have perished, as human flesh coming into contact with sarin results in death. The source says he or she knows sarin kills because they were once participants in Live Agent military training.

It is Turkish government officials who’ve claimed that sarin was the chemical substance responsible for the damage caused by the attack, as reported by the New York Times. Several other mainstream networks have reported the same and so far it’s not been officially refuted.

The informant says that the matter present in the cloud of chemicals were “organic phosphates and chlorine,” which are known chemical warfare substances.

President Trump is not solely to blame for what the report claims will come to be a catastrophic mistake because there are people who knew the deadly chemicals weren’t released by Assad’s volition but still allowed Trump to strike Syria in response to the lie. CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and General McMaster of the NSA all reportedly knew how the toxic gas had reached Syrian civilians but failed to step in and tell Trump the truth of the matter.

Infowars’ source believes the facts about this entire situation will eventually come out into the open and that Donald Trump will be kicked out of office as a result. He or she used to be a supporter of the president, but that is no longer the case.

“Whatever hope I had that Donald Trump would be a new kind of President, that hope is extinguished. He is a child and a moron. He committed an act of war without justification.”

The informant also says that it should make Americans angry that the government just spent $100 million of citizens’ tax money to “blow up sand and camel s**t,” as it’s believed whoever was on the targeted base in Syria got out of there in time due to the warning they were given in advance. All in all, it’s apparent this person is not at all happy with the country’s 45th president.

In addition to Infowars, other prominent figures who’ve made their displeasure about Trump’s bombing of Syria known include Ann Coulter, Paul Joseph Watson, Mike Cernovich, and Laura Ingraham.

Summary of Sunday shows: People who will never, ever vote for Trump strongly approve of his bombing Asad for ISIS. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 9, 2017

Missiles flying. Rubio's happy. McCain ecstatic. Hillary's on board. A complete policy change in 48 hrs. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 7, 2017

If this report from a “top-level” agent is to be believed, there’s no telling how long it will take before it gets out and into the hands of people who matter. As Alex Jones is widely considered to be nothing more than a “right-wing conspiracy theorist,” these claims may well fall on deaf ears for an unforeseen amount of time.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]