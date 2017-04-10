Jill Zarin Loving Life After Bobby Zarin’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m So Happy And At Peace These Days’

Jill Zarin was once one of the main wives on The Real Housewives of New York. She was one of the original housewives, and she always bragged about being part of the inner circle. However, she quickly became the bully on the show, because of the way she tried to boss people around. Jill was accused of digging the underdog because she could help them up the social latter and Bethenny Frankel was a prime example. As soon as Bethenny made it big, the two lost their friendship thanks to the drama on The Real Housewives of New York.

While filming, Zarin’s husband got cancer, and she tested her friendships with the ladies. She hadn’t talked to Bethenny in a while, and she really questioned whether they were good friends, as Frankel hadn’t really reached out that much during the summer and after learning about the cancer diagnosis. Now that Bobby’s cancer is back, Jill Zarin is trying to focus on her family and her friends rather than who is there for her.

According to a new Bravo report, Jill Zarin is now revealing that she’s loving life and she’s at peace with everything that is going on despite her husband having cancer once again. She was recently in Florida, and it sounds like they are enjoying every minute together.

“I’m so happy and at peace these days with the love of my life living La Vida Boca!,” Jill recently wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags, #love #loveofmylife #happy.

Bobby’s cancer had come back last November. He was first diagnosed with a brain tumor, but in 2009 he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and now, the cancer has come back in his lungs. Despite the cancer, fans can look forward to Jill Zarin’s return to The Real Housewives of New York this year.

Over the years, Zarin has sent mixed messages about her love for The Real Housewives of New York. For a while, she said she was fired from the show. Then she changed her story, saying she quit the franchise. But one thing is for sure; she isn’t too happy with Ramona Singer calling her an alcoholic during her last few episodes back in 2011.

“I’m still rather upset with Ramona. Not at the fact that she was inaccurate about whether I am an alcoholic or not. But the fact that she found it completely fine to “out” someone in a program that is anonymous. I worry about how this will affect people watching this who may now fear going to AA and get help with their problem. Ramona claims that she did not know that AA was Alcoholics “Anonymous.” I find that hard to believe. She knows she is wrong. Why can’t she just own up to it?” Jill Zarin wrote in her Bravo blog back then.

“I think Ramona and the rest of us need to realize that there is a responsibility as to how far we should take our snarky remarks and opinions. When you are on television, people get influenced by your words at times. This is not a good message to have out there. I can only hope Ramona takes some time to reflect upon this and realizes where to draw the line in the future,” Jill continued to Bravo.

It will be interesting to see if Zarin and Ramona Singer can make it work when she returns to the show later this season. Ramona has been on the show since the very beginning, as she was never fired from The Real Housewives of New York. Singer hasn’t said anything about Jill’s return, so it is possible that they will get along just fine.

What do you think of Jill Zarin loving life after learning to cope with Bobby’s cancer diagnosis?

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]