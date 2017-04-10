Prince George And Princess Charlotte To Participate In Pippa MIddleton’s Wedding

Today, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry will all attend the wedding of Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, to financier James Matthews. The couple will wed on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church Englefield in Berkshire. In addition, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will each participate in the wedding, with the 3-year-old Prince George as page boy and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte in a surprising role as a bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa.

Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, will be a page boy and a bridesmaid at the wedding of Pippa Middleton. https://t.co/dpEd9gNbR2 pic.twitter.com/Qi5gKmEeVZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 10, 2017

At this time, there is no confirmation whether sister Kate Middleton will be participating in the wedding. However, many have reported that she will not be a bridesmaid. Us Magazine spoke with an insider who stated that Kate will have a reading part during the ceremony.

People spoke to royal insider Judy Wade who elaborated further. Kate is sensitive to her high-profile position and does not want to upstage her sister.

“If your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible.”

At this point, it does not appear that Prince William will be participating in the wedding. It sounds like he and his brother Harry will be able to enjoy and relax.

As Pippa Middleton's wedding draws near, many questions remain https://t.co/ZLOocsrk3R — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 6, 2017

Speaking of Prince Harry, there is no confirmation or denial that his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, will be accompanying him. There have been some rumors that Pippa had a “no ring, no bring” clause for any wedding dates, and this has not been officially confirmed or denied.

What should we expect from the wedding? According to an insider, it sounds like Pippa wants simple and classic elegance. This is no surprise, as that describes her fashion style as well.

“Pippa has a specific vision and feels she’s learned enough about planning to get stuck into it herself rather than handing it all over to a planner. She doesn’t want it to be too expensive or look gaudy. Classic and elegant are two of the words she used to describe it.”

Speaking of fashion style, has the wedding dress been revealed? Rumor has it that Giles Deacon is going to be the designer, because Pippa and her mother, Carole Middleton, were seen speaking to the famed British designer. Yet, even he is not sure that he is the designer.

“I can never really comment on rumors. Until things are confirmed it’s just rumors.”

The wedding will be a smallish affair, with 150 people invited. The reception is expected to be at the Middleton’s 18-acre backyard, with tents and other such amenities for the wedding guests.

Friends for over a decade, 33-year-old Pippa and 41-year-old James became engaged last July while on holiday in the picturesque Lake District, which is located in the northwest part of England. According to a source who spoke to Us Magazine, it sounds like James was quite a romantic when he asked for her hand in marriage, although no details were revealed.

“It was romantic and absolutely perfect, James put a lot of thought into it.”

What is also exciting is Pippa’s future name. James’ father, David Matthews, is the Laird of Glen Affric in Scotland. When her future father-in-law eventually passes on, James will be the Laird and Pippa the Lady of Glen Affric. Yet, she will never be addressed as “Lady Phillipa.”

Everything we know about Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding https://t.co/qESIcaSD4r pic.twitter.com/RhjSBghpZz — People Magazine (@people) April 10, 2017

As for the “hen party,” as Brits like to call their bachelorette parties, the weekend that Prince William was caught “dad dancing” was the weekend of Pippa’s hen party, and of course, Kate was there. This group managed to keep their party a secret as they went to the French Alps and skied in Meribel.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]