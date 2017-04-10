Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Go On Vacation With Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to confuse fans about the nature of their relationship.

As rumors continue to swirl regarding what may be going on between the on-again, off-again couple, Kourtney Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share several photos of herself, her former partner and their two oldest kids, Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4.

“MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the caption of one of her latest photos, which featured her and Disick together.

In addition to Mason and Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are also parents to 2-year-old Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nearly a decade before calling it quits in July 2015. At the time, as fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will likely recall, Disick was caught canoodling with former girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France as Kourtney Kardashian was back in Los Angeles with their kids.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up nearly two years ago, they have remained in close contact throughout their estrangement for the sake of their kids and continue to spend time together as a family. They’ve also sparked rumors of reunions due to their closeness and frequent outings in Los Angeles. That said, they don’t appear to be back together at the moment, and it’s hard to say if they ever will be.

While Kourtney Kardashian left the door open for a future reunion for several months, a source earlier this year claimed she was finally done with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Hollywood Life in February. “[Kourtney Kardashian]’s just sick of his non-stop bulls**t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

Earlier this year, Scott Disick infamously left Kourtney Kardashian and their family in Costa Rica in lieu of a getaway in Miami with several different women.

“Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but she actually seems like she truly means it this time,” the insider continued. “It’s taken [Kourtney Kardashian] ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

Since she split from Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian has been linked to a few different men, including Justin Bieber, 23, Younes Bendjima, 23, and Quincy Brown, 25. However, according to reports, Kardashian was secretly seeing Bieber for several months in 2015 and 2016.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were also seen together a few times this year.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” a source said of Kourtney Kardashian and the pop singer in April of last year. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

