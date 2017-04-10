Watch Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Trailer [Video]

It’s official. Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, have landed their own reality series on Bravo.

After showcasing their romance on Vanderpump Rules for the past two seasons, Bravo TV has announced that the reality couple’s story will continue in Kentucky this summer in Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

“Set to premiere this summer, the half-hour series follows bad-boy bartender Jax Taylor and his southern belle girlfriend Brittany Cartwright as they head on vacation, leaving the comfortable confines of Los Angeles to visit her family on their Kentucky farm,” NBC Universal said in a statement on April 10.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for about two years, and during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, they were faced with questions about their potential marriage by Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, who visited Los Angeles during filming at the end of last year.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

“Ditching his signature chunky sweater for overalls, city-boy [Jax Taylor] is the ultimate fish out of water as he tries to embrace the southern lifestyle and make a lasting impression on her family and friends,” the statement concluded.

In the trailer for Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Jax Taylor is seen clashing with Brittany Cartwright’s family, and at the end of the clip, the group appears to end on a sour note with Cartwright in tears as Taylor storms off after a chat with her family.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first discussed the idea of marriage during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, but at the time, Taylor said he was not on board with tying the knot. As for Cartwright, she made it clear that she saw marriage and children in her future.

While Jax Taylor did seem to change his tune about marriage at the end of last year, he shut down the idea of an engagement happening soon during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Also during the episode, Jax Taylor spoke of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 marriage talk.

“There are some topics that I’m a little bit on the fence about, but that’s part of being a mother. You want your daughter to be brought up a certain way and have certain routines and certain tendencies and certain traits,” Jax Taylor said of his conversation with Sherri, according to a report by The Daily Dish. “Relationships need work and they need to make sure we find a happy medium, but I think you’re gonna see in the future how things are and I’ll leave it at that, because there’s just certain things that I’m on board with and there’s things that I’m not on board with, and I’ve got to find a happy medium with her family. They’re very religious, and they’re conservative. And that’s awesome. That’s amazing. I just come from a little bit different of a background.”

Although Jax Taylor has seemed to have some issues with Brittany Cartwright’s family on Vanderpump Rules and in the trailer of their spinoff, he told Andy Cohen months ago that he loves his girlfriend’s family.

“They’re just country people, farmers, and they just feed me, feed me, feed me and just take really nice care of me,” he said.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which airs tonight, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out the trailer for Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]