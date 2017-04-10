‘Real Housewives’ Star Robyn Dixon Marriage: Is She Ready To Forgive Juan’s Cheating?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon has returned for the second season of the show and many things have changed for her. Last season, Dixon was living in a large house with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon, but they decided to leave the big house behind so they could start focusing on their finances. When Robyn moved out of their home, Juan moved with her and the children. Since they are divorced, it seemed like an interesting decision. Since they are still living together, fans want to know if she’s reconsidering the romantic relationship.

According to a new Bravo report, The Real Housewives of Potomacstar Robyn Dixon is now revealing that she needs more time before considering a romantic relationship with her ex-husband. They decided to divorce a few years ago because he was caught cheating on her. He has later revealed that cheating on her was the biggest mistake he ever made and he wishes he could get everything back. As for Robyn, she revealed that their relationship is still in the same place, so it makes sense for them to live together for the kids.

“Going into the season, we’re still pretty much in the same space, in the same place,” Robyn Dixon tells Bravo in an interview, revealing that they haven’t really progressed since the previous season of the show.

Of course, Dixon’s relationship with her ex-husband is an interesting one and people were curious about how they were able to make it work considering he had once cheated on her. As Robyn Dixon has explained, they have been together since they were teenagers and they have a great friendship. And as Dixon explains, they have a great family unit.

“We function as a family. We support each other unconditionally, but romantically, we’re not really there yet. But we do try to spend time together. We’re not each other’s priority, like our kids are our priority and just making sure our kids have everything they want and need, that’s our priority. But we still function as a family as a whole. But we recognize that if there was any type of personal or romantic relationship, that is lacking big time,” she points out, revealing that she’s not thinking about their romantic relationship.

Last year, Robyn revealed that one of Juan’s friends had lied to them about some financial investments, which caused them to lose a lot of money. Since they were divorced, they couldn’t use their marriage during the fighting. Instead, they stood together and worked together as ex-husband and wife. And they are determined to get their money back, even if it means downsizing to a smaller house. But the house seems to work for them, as they remain a family unit.

“For someone on the outside looking in, they would really assume we’re a married couple, because we do a lot of stuff together. Our kids are so busy, so our lives really center around the activities with the kids and stuff,” Robyn Dixon explains during the interview, adding, “But we don’t live completely separate lives and live in the same house. Our lives very much are intertwined, like I support him in his basketball, coaching career, go to his games, and just support everything he does and same thing for me.”

