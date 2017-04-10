Janet Jackson Reportedly Thought Billionaire Husband Wissam Al Mana Was Controlling During Her Pregnancy

Ever since Janet Jackson announced her separation from Qatari billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana, rumors have been flying that the split is not so amicable. The 50-year-old pop icon left her husband of five years just months after giving birth to their first child. According to Page Six, problems began during her pregnancy when a source says Al Mana began to act “controlling.”

“She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” a friend of Jackson told Page Six.

Al Mana allegedly insisted that Jackson wear less revealing clothing during her tour in 2014, and she began to perform in less suggestive dance moves in her music videos.

Jackson allegedly struggled to accommodate her husband’s wishes at the risk of alienating her fans, who expected revealing outfits and dance moves on her tours.

“It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base.”

Problems extended to relationships with Jackson’s family friends as well. The 41-year-old billionaire was reportedly reluctant to meet members of Jackson’s circle. He was allegedly unconcerned that Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, claimed she was being subjected to elder abuse by her nephew and Janet’s cousin. Al Mana also insisted that Jackson not nurse the baby in public, according to strict Muslim customs.

The source tells Page Six that Jackson decided to leave Al Mana after her mother returned to Los Angeles, following a stay with Jackson in London.

“She was worried about her mother — and Wissam showed little to no concern.”

Jackson gave birth to their son, Eissa Al Mana, on January 3. According to People, the cultural differences between them grew even more apparent after their son was born.

“For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam.”

However, a friend of the couple tells People that the singer and businessman will continue to raise their son together. Jackson has also been thrilled about becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 50.

The timing of Jackson’s split from her third husband raises many flags for some. Jackson may be cashing in on a prenuptial agreement. Wissam Al Mana is worth around $1 billion. Jackson’s net worth is estimated to be $125 million. As TMZ reports, most prenuptial agreements have five- and 10-year marks, meaning Jackson could potentially pocket some of Al Mana’s huge fortune. Jackson’s decision to separate from her husband comes just months after their marriage reached the five-year mark.

The two married in a quiet ceremony in 2012 and have been notably private during their marriage. They did not even announce that they were married until 2013, a year after their nuptials. Many on social media speculated that the timing of Jackson’s split from her billionaire husband meant she was angling for child support and a piece of his net worth. The two, however, have only separated. The pop singer has not yet filed for divorce from the Qatari businessman.

This is Janet Jackson’s third marriage. She was previously married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo Jr. This was Wissam Al Mana’s first marriage. Sources close to the couple have not stated whether or not Jackson will seek child support from Al Mana, or what kind of prenuptial agreement the two signed. Some sources have said Jackson’s split from her billionaire husband was amicable, but others have maintained the two have had problems for months.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]