Gretchen Rossi Allegedly Staging ‘RHOC’ Comeback With Help From Vicki Gunvalson

Gretchen Rossi has jumped back into the spotlight of filming a reality television show. The Real Housewives of Orange County recently began shooting again, and it appears that several familiar faces have been around for the cameras. Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek attended a birthday celebration for Vicki Gunvalson where filming was happening as they mingled with the guests and checked in for the latest gossip. Season 12 is already being talked about for the amount of drama it is putting out, and the latest news just made things that much better.

Vicki Gunvalson is the “OG of the OC” and has some pull with the casting directors and network. According to All About the Tea, Gretchen Rossi is staging a comeback for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She was previously on the show for five seasons but was booted out right after Season 8. Last season, Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek went after Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge on Twitter for how they treated Kelly Dodd, which amplified the drama. It isn’t a shock that the show would possibly ask Gretchen back. She makes for good television, keeping fans entertained because no one knows what to expect.

This past weekend vibes ???? dress by #Zhivago (thanks @lizzierovsek) #GetGlamwithGretchen #lovefashion A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

There are already rumors being spread and tea being spilled with Gretchen Rossi present. Some pretty heavy accusations have been swirling around Tamra Judge, one of which was loosely confirmed by a comment made by the returning reality star. Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday party was buzzing when Judge’s former best friend spilled some dirt about her and Eddie Judge to the other ladies. Ricky Santana was incredibly close with her, and their falling out has lead to several rumors being spread. Rossi allegedly talked about Santana confirming Tamra’s husband was in bed with another man. This rumor was a sore spot for Judge last season when Kelly Dodd found out about it. With all of the anger she showed during Season 11, there are expectations that Tamra may explode this season.

Right now, nothing is officially confirmed about Gretchen Rossi being on the cast list. The Real Housewives of Orange County literally began filming just a few weeks ago, and the biggest event so far has been Vicki Gunvalson’s party. It has been announced that Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Lydia McLaughlin will be the full-time cast and that Meghan King Edmonds will also be filming despite the fact that she said she was leaving the show once her daughter was born. Another new face was added, but she hasn’t done much filming with the cast yet. Rossi would be a great addition for ratings, though this part of the franchise usually delivers well for the Bravo network anyway.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is going to be intense for Season 12. The new season will likely air at some point this summer, though a specific month or date has not yet been given. Vicki Gunvalson is pulling for the network to bring on Gretchen Rossi full-time so that she has some backup with the other ladies. This would definitely amp things up with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, who are now best friends despite getting off to a rocky start. Things change rapidly when filming a reality show, so much so that it is possible for Gunvalson to reconcile with the other ladies and regret fighting for Rossi to be added to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It isn’t likely, but stranger things have happened. Fans are looking forward to Season 12 and finding out whether Gretchen Rossi is really staging a return or just hanging around for a little bit of publicity.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]