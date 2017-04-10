Kailyn Lowry Baby: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Trying To Win Back Fans After Horrible Divorce?

Kailyn Lowry has shared her ups and downs on Teen Mom 2 for years and people feel that they know her because they have been watching the show for years. As it turns out, Kailyn has revealed that she only shares a certain portion of her life on the show and there are plenty of personal things that fans don’t know anything about. For months, Lowry has faced some backlash because of her divorce from Javi Marroquin. Because she said that she wanted to focus on her career and not have a third child, people slammed her when she announced she was pregnant once again.

According to a new tweet, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is now trying to stay positive after months of getting mean tweets about her life, her divorce, and her decision to get pregnant without revealing the name of the child’s father. And Kailyn has decided not to find out the sex of the child before birth, so she’s using this as a topic of discussion on Twitter. Perhaps she is doing this to change the tune on social media, as fans have been rather harsh and mean to her.

“I don’t plan on finding out what I’m having when I get pregnant but my husband completely disagrees! He wants to know.. who wins?” one person wrote on Twitter, to whichTeen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry replied, “You because you will never experience anything like that and he won’t regret doing it when it’s done.”

It is very interesting that she’s focusing on her children and talking about the pregnancy on social media. For a while, it sounded like she wanted to keep this journey private because of all the negativity, but maybe Kailyn Lowry realized that she does have fans who want the best for her and understand why she’s made the decisions she has. And now, people are asking her about the pregnancy and Lowry is loving the positive attention.

“If you had to guess what you are having, what do you think it is?” one person asked Kailyn, who has revealed that she’s not planning on finding out the sex of the baby before the birth, to which the Teen Mom 2 star replied, “My gut (literally) haha says boy but I don’t know for sure.”

Of course, Lowry already has two children and they are keeping her very busy. And Teen Mom 2 fans have seen how they have their distinct personalities. Now that the show is no longer on MTV for this season, Kailyn is sharing some funny moments on social media and it sounds like they are excited to become brothers again.

“Told the kids to come inside for dinner…. they said they’re not hungry if they have to come inside,” Kailyn later tweeted about Isaac and Lincoln, sharing happy moments with her children.

Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight ???? @leahdawn92mtv A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

And if that wasn’t enough, Lowry is also sharing the heart-bursting moments on social media, including how she can now see the baby moving around in her belly. This is always an exciting moment for expectant mothers. No word on whether the baby’s father is enjoying these moments as much as Kailyn, as fans have no idea who he is. He hasn’t been on Teen Mom 2 and fans haven’t seen anything about him on social media. It is possible that they will see him on Teen Mom 2 next season or possibly see him on her social media platforms.

“Can see baby moving around from outside my belly now,” Lowry gushed on the social media network, adding later in defense of herself, “Whoever decided to twist my words and say I’m not keeping my baby is a f*cked up individual.”

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweets about the baby? Do you think this Teen Mom 2 star trying to make everything positive again, as she’s moving on from the divorce and trying to focus on this next chapter of her life?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]