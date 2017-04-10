WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Contacted Former World Champ To Return, But Was Turned Down – ‘Not Going Back Ever’

As WWE prepares for tonight’s Superstar Shake-Up on Monday Night Raw, the world is wondering which superstars may end up switching brands and going from one show to the other. There would be a few NXT call-ups and some rumors had names from the past showing up as well, and that remains to be seen but one former world champion won’t be back. As a matter of fact, WWE wanted him back, but he has no plans of ever returning.

Over the weekend, Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron outside of WWE) caught the attention of many news outlets and wrestling sites. He did a Periscope video with Paige while in Times Square and it appeared as if he was quite intoxicated, according to Wrestling Inc.

Crazy in love. Literally. Always by my side no matter what. Through hell and back and still look at him everyday likes it's the first time. My love ❤️ @el_patron_alberto A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

In the video, Alberto El Patron let the world know he was a “little bit drunk” and that it was time to talk about the “good stuff.” Paige said they were getting married “in June” and Patron confirmed that, but that was the end of the nice conversation.

At that point, he went off on people on social media who have said negative things about Paige and him. He even said that all those people “remind me of one of the bosses in WWE…with the big f**king nose. Big f**king p***ies.:”

Since then, Patron has also conducted a Q&A session on Periscope where he still believes he knows who was responsible for the leaking of Paige’s sex tape and that WWE wanted him to return.

“I’m not burning bridges. I don’t plan on going back there, it’s them already calling me to go back to that company, but I’m not going back ever, ever, ever. I’m too happy being out of that place. It was me quitting that place, not staying in that place and not wanting to stay, even after they did everything to try to keep me in that company, I said, ‘no, I don’t want to be there.'”

While WWE has not said anything publicly regarding offering a new deal for Alberto El Patron, but PW Insider has confirmed it. Before he went back to TNA Impact Wrestling, Vince McMahon apparently had the idea to bring him back again but El Patron turned it down.

It was at the end of 2015 when Alberto Del Rio returned to WWE for a second run which began with a huge win over John Cena to win the United States Championship. From there, he was put into the League of Nations stable which fizzled out before too long and by the time the end of the summer came around, troubles started.

Del Rio was suspended in mid-August of 2016 for his first violation of WWE’s wellness policy, and this led to his ultimate release. He first went to the independent circuit, WCPW, WAW, and WWC before returning to Impact Wrestling about a month ago.

There are a few wrestlers and other superstars who may not ever set foot in WWE again even though all fans insist to “never say never.” Alberto El Patron, though, appears to be going the way of Scott Steiner as all bridges are likely burned by this point and it is hard to imagine him in Vince McMahon’s company ever again.

Alberto Del Rio has had two runs in WWE during his wrestling career and they have both been quite successful, but neither one of them ended well. It is actually rather strange that Vince McMahon and WWE would want to bring him back at all, but he is a former world champion and very talented in the ring. Still, even with his relationship to Paige going strong, it doesn’t seem as if Del Rio (Patron) will ever be back in the company’s ring again.

[Featured Image by WWE]