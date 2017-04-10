‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Husband After Wedding Ring Drama

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, recently faced rumors of trouble in paradise due to an allegedly missing wedding ring. However, despite the report, the Teen Mom 2 couple appears to be doing just fine on social media.

Days after fans accused DeBoer of taking off his wedding ring for a photo with his son, 2-month-old Watson, the reality star returned to Instagram and shared a couple of new photos, both of which included shoutouts to his wife.

“I must say. My sweet perfect boy has some serious style,” Cole DeBoer wrote on April 8, along with Chelsea Houska’s user tag.

Chelsea Houska shares daughter Aubree, 7, with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, who is currently engaged to Stasia Huber.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Although Cole DeBoer may not be Aubree’s biological father, he’s certainly done a stand-up job at being a step dad, and his wife, Chelsea Houska, couldn’t be happier with how he’s fit into her family.

“He’s so good with her,” Chelsea Houska gushed of Cole DeBoer during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in July of 2015. “And I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy.”

“He’s just so great to me and to Aubree, so to be able to know that I can have that person forever is the best feeling,” she added during a chat with People Magazine. “That’s what I’ve always wanted – a family – and I feel finally like that’s exactly what I have.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014, and in 2015, during a finale episode of Teen Mom 2, DeBoer was seen moving in with the reality star and her daughter. Then, just months later, DeBoer popped the question and in October of last year, they said their “I dos” during an intimate ceremony attended by only a small group of family members and friends.

Also in 2016, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer confirmed they were expecting their first child together, and in January of this year, Watson arrived.

Since then, Chelsea Houska has been focused on her family, and at her side is her supportive husband, who recently built an impressive chicken coop for their family.

“Aubree wanted chickens… So mom [Chelsea Houska] found a coop and I got to building. And this household has one cool a** chicken coop!!” DeBoer wrote on Instagram along with the photo below on April 9.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

As for what’s next for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, they have been staying fairly silent on social media. However, as they continue to share photos, fans are wondering whether they will soon add another child to their growing family. While the Teen Mom 2 star has not said anything about a future pregnancy in the months since she welcomed her son, she told People Magazine last year that she’d like to have a total of four children.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said, laughing. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Now that she has her boy, it’s hard to say when Chelsea Houska will allow herself to get pregnant again. That said, it seems certain that she will have at least one more child in the coming years.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, be sure to tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 when the new season returns to MTV later this year.

[Featured Image by MTV]