The Trailer For ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Has Arrived And Features Two Huge Returns, Including An Angry Hulk

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is going to come straight from Marvel, and that should be no huge surprise. The trailer for Thor: Ragnarok has also been one of the most expected of the year because it seems as if fans have been waiting forever for it. Now, it has finally been released, and it was well worth the wait as it features two huge returns and one very angry big green guy.

As reported by Coming Soon, Marvel Entertainment and Walt Disney Pictures released the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, and it is incredibly awesome. It is being called a “teaser trailer” even though it is almost two minutes in length, but luckily, it wasn’t just a simple 30-second spot.

In the trailer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) actually gives a bit of a first-person account of what has been going on with him and allows for a quick rundown of recent events. The build-up is fantastic, but it leads to the final 40 seconds of the trailer which is, by far, the most exciting.

Yes, that is the debut of the iconic Thor helmet that fans have been waiting for, and it is just as awesome as we all thought it would be.

Thor was last seen at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron leaving Earth and saying he had some business to take care of back on Asgard. At that point, no one knew what he had to deal with, but it was expected to be something serious as he had to return to his home planet to protect it.

As you’ll be able to see in the trailer below, Thor is captured and forced into battle by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), and that is where things get really interesting. While in the arena and awaiting his challenger, Thor throws on his helmet and comes face-to-face with someone he “works” with on another planet.

After taking off for parts unknown at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) whereabouts have been kept quite secret. The two major studios have done everything possible to give small hints but never give too much away regarding the future of the green giant.

Here is the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok from Marvel Entertainment.

“In Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.”

As if Thor doesn’t have enough to deal with in the form of Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Hulk, he has to contend with the return of his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Loki was nowhere to be found in the second Avengers movie, and Hiddleston revealed to Digital Spy that he was to be there, but his scene ended up being cut.

“I was part of the dream sequence for the character of Thor. I shot for a day and enjoyed it very much, and then I received a phone call from Kevin Feige [who] said that in test screenings, audiences had overemphasized Loki’s role. They thought that because I was in it, I was controlling Ultron, and it was actually ‘imbalancing’ people’s expectations so Joss and Kevin were like, ‘Let’s cut it because it’s confusing people.’… It made sense to me when I saw that film.”

When looking at it that way after seeing Age of Ultron, it makes a lot of sense in the grand scheme of things. It also goes to show you just how much power and credibility are given to Hiddleston’s character of Loki by the fans.

Thor: Ragnarok stars Hemsworth, Ruffalo, Goldblum, and Hiddleston, who will be joined by Idris Elba, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchett, Sam Neill, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, and more. It will officially hit theaters on November 3, 2017.

Fans are still going to have to wait around seven months for the release of Thor: Ragnarok in theaters, but Marvel and Disney have done an incredible job with the first true look. This teaser trailer not only gives a look at a brand new version of Thor with a bit of a different look, but it delivers the returns of both Loki and Hulk. Maybe the rumors of Planet Hulk arriving in the MCU are indeed true and becoming a reality.

