‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden And Brad Cause Nightmares For Finn

General Hospital spoilers for this week predict Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has some rough days ahead, and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) could push him towards a relapse in his drug addiction. Finn gets helps from a surprising resource, but it might not be enough.

Finn’s Struggle Is Far From Over

General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Finn gets desperate this week. Finn has ignored every bit of advice he’s gotten about his struggle with addiction. Finn is still dedicated to his own DIY rehab efforts. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) told him beating one night doesn’t mean he’s beaten addiction.

Finn is very prideful about his professional reputation and doesn’t want any of his peers to know he’s struggling with addiction, according to other General Hospital spoilers. So this week, Finn is determined to go back to work and his stubbornness could cost him everything that makes his life worth living.

Junkies Shouldn’t Be At A Hospital

Truthfully, the last place a drug addicted doc should be is at a hospital. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) already caught Finn trying to pilfer patient medications, and she will be keeping a close eye on him. General Hospital spoilers predict Finn is shaky and still struggling when he heads back to GH.

Another person keeping a close eye on Finn is sneaky lab tech Brad, who is more vengeful than Finn knows. General Hospital spoilers for this week promise Brad decides to make Finn pay. If he can’t get money out of Finn since he donated the patent profits, Brad plans to extract a painful pound of flesh.

#GH Today Thu Mar 9: to know “What do we need to do to make a deal happen?” Will Brad stand his ground and help Finn kick his habit? pic.twitter.com/nOMclUlkVP — Laura H (@pmekame) March 9, 2017

Brad Goes On The Offensive

Brad doesn’t have to look too far to find someone to tell about Finn’s addiction, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Brad decides he’s going to get Finn fired from GH in retribution for not paying off Brad’s blackmail over the Blackwood Syndrome cure. But to whom will Brad spill his secrets?

If Brad was clever, he’d run straight to Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Obrecht despises Finn and has been trying to get dirt on him since he started consulting at GH and is furious she lost her chief of staff job over refusing to hire him. General Hospital spoilers tease Brad should run to Finn’s nemesis.

Hayden Salts The Wound

With Liz encouraging Hayden to get far away from druggy Finn, it won’t be long before Hayden makes it clear to the lizard-loving doc that she’s done with him, reveal new General Hospital spoilers. Finn finds himself at work and desperate for a fix and contemplating doing bad things to get the high he needs.

When Hayden sees Finn back at work and shakier than ever, she can’t take it anymore. Liz told Hayden all about her experience with Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and all the ways he did her dirty while addicted to pain pills. Hayden takes her sister’s advice and makes it clear to Finn this week that they’re over.

#GH Today Tue April 4:Why are you backing away from me?” Finn asks Hayden. pic.twitter.com/AQXDWCZFP8 — Laura H (@pmekame) April 4, 2017

Handsome Doctor Man Of God To The Rescue

Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) was livid when he caught Finn treating Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) with shaky hands and was ready to expose him. As angry as Griffin was, he’s also forgiving, kind, and has priestly patience. General Hospital spoilers promise Griffin comes to Finn’s aid at a low point.

By mid-week, Finn is at GH and close to succumbing to his addiction demons, and that’s when Griffin finds his fellow doctor. Finn is in a desperate state, and instead of Griffin turning him in or yelling at him, General Hospital spoilers predict Griffin will try his best to save Finn from his darker urges.

#GH Today Fri Mar 10: When Griffin gets in his face, Finn declares with a confident smile, “You do what you have to do.”…+ pic.twitter.com/jiVasTpUZP — Laura H (@pmekame) March 10, 2017

Roxie The Lizard Update

General Hospital spoilers also reveal that viewers will soon see a new Roxie in Finn’s life. Michael Easton revealed in a recent interview the bearded dragon that played Roxie passed away and they had to do a reptilian recast. Pay close attention to upcoming episodes of General Hospital and maybe you’ll notice the brand new lizard in Finn’s life.

This week on GH, Finn could lose his love and his job if both Hayden and Brad get their way. Fans will see what happens with these latest General Hospital spoilers.

MONDAY ON #GH… "If you're looking for absolution, you've come to the wrong place!" pic.twitter.com/UpntyNfLgy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]