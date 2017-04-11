Mama June And Honey Boo Boo Go From Slurping ‘Sketti’ Recipe To Talking 300-Lb Weight Loss Diet With Dr. Oz

Mama June first rose to fame sharing her recipe for delicacies such as “sketti” on the family’s show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now, years later, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo have resurfaced, with the former starring on her own new reality TV show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The pair recently visited the Dr. Oz Show to dish up the details of the 300-pound weight loss that Mama June achieved, including the details of her diet and workout plan.

The celebrity weight loss winner went from a size 28 to a size 4 after her 300-pound weight loss. But even though Mama June now can wear some of the clothes that belong to Honey Boo Boo, she told Dr. Oz during her appearance on his show that it’s not easy to maintain her weight loss, reported Yahoo.

For those who have criticized her for her decision to have weight loss surgery, Mama June denied that she took the “easy way out” by choosing surgery rather than using only diet and exercise.

“I tell people it’s a daily struggle,” Mama June emphasized to Dr. Oz.

“I’ve had the gastric sleeve. I’ve had the skin removal surgery. But people think, ‘Oh, that’s just a fix.'”

Although the surgery procedures that Mama June underwent can boost weight loss, it still requires a lifestyle change to continue and maintain weight loss, and Mama June is determined to defend her decision and describe what she does to maintain her newly slim figure.

“Trust me, it’s work,” the reality TV star pointed out to Dr. Oz. “You have to put the work into it, because if you don’t, there’s no sense in spending the money and having the stuff done.”

Mama June’s trainer Kenya Crooks told ET that the From Not to Hot star’s diet and exercise regimes required some dramatic changes to her lifestyle.

“Well, at first, it was a struggle,” said Crooks. “It was a struggle because, again, she didn’t like to work out, but when she started seeing the weight drop, then it became an easy sell.”

Mama June now does weight training, plyometrics, and running, said her trainer, who emphasized that the key has been to encourage the reality TV star to push “past herself.” And that same extra push applies to her weight loss diet. But Honey Boo Boo dished the diet dirt on her mom.

“She went to Dollar General and bought like five boxes of [Little Debbie cakes].”

Crooks noted that the secret now is to maintain, and he feels that portion control is essential.

“Everything is pretty much done in moderation,” said the trainer. “So, it’s kind of like, you can have the shakes, and you can have, like, the small portions of lean meats, fruit and vegetables, but…when you have those types of surgeries…you really have to monitor the sizes.”

Not on the list of permitted foods: “Sketti.” On an episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June shared that it was the family’s favorite meal, reported People.

Making “sketti” involves combining spaghetti noodles topped with heaps of butter and liberal squirts of ketchup, which Mama June calls an “old family recipe.” The recipe calls for mixing ketchup and scoops of butter in a plastic container, then melting the combination in a microwave.

You can tell the spaghetti is cooked just right “when you throw it up on the wall and it sticks,” according to Honey Boo Boo.

So does the reality TV family still dine on “sketti” and other concoctions occasionally, or has the matriarch instigated her own diet guidelines for her daughters? Although Mama June is candid in her determination to maintain her 300-pound weight loss, which included spending more than $75,000-plus to transform herself, she is concerned about how to help her girls with their own health issues, reported Dr. Oz: The Good Life.

Mama June said she’s cautious in pushing dieting on Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11.

“I don’t want them to go through what I went through in school or with surgery,” said Mama June.

“I’ve seen [my daughters] lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 pounds. Who would want that?”

When Here Comes Honey Boo Boo aired, the entire family faced criticism for their diet. The reality TV star defended herself, stating that “nobody taught me how to cook,” and calling it a “learning experience.” Now, although Mama June has learned about what constitutes a healthy diet, she’s not so sure about her daughters.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time,'” said the concerned mother.

[Featured Image by John Bazemore/AP Images]