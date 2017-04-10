Erika Jayne Says She’ll Never Tone It Down After Critics Say She Is ‘Too Sexy’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Anyone who has seen Erika Jayne strut her stuff in her risque music videos or watched her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should have already known that Erika’s Dancing with the Stars numbers would be over-the-top and full of sex appeal. Now that she’s actually on the dancing competition, critics are constantly commenting that Erika Jayne is too sexy and is doing way too much on Season 24 of DWTS.

When Erika Jayne and her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, she was asked about the “too sexy” critique. It turns out (not that it should surprise anyone) that Erika Jayne doesn’t really care if she is being criticized for being too sexy on the show.

“I think we, as woman, are held to a little bit of a different standard,” Erika said.

It turns out that Erika Jayne will not be toning down her overtly sexy performances. She explained to Ellen that she is just being herself, something that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seems to be pretty good at.

“I don’t think you should stop being yourself at all,” Jayne said. “I’m Erika Jayne in the ballroom, and there ya go.”

Erika Jayne’s partner agreed with her and spoke up in Erika’s defense of the “too sexy” comments. According to Erika’s pro dancing partner, her over-the-top sexiness is just confidence. Gleb explained that Erika is very confident, and he thinks that she can be intimidating because of that.

After talking about her current run on Dancing with the Stars, Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko showed those watching The Ellen DeGeneres Show what everyone was talking about. They performed a sexy Salsa to Erika Jayne’s song “XXpen$ive.”

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko will be performing again tonight on Dancing with the Stars. People reported that the pair plan to dance the cha cha to Madonna’s “Express Yourself.” Certainly, the Erika Jayne haters who have been complaining about her too-sexy performances are going to want to look away. There’s no way not to turn up the sex appeal when performing to a Madonna song, especially not one that pushes you to “Express Yourself.”

Erika Jayne complained that she wasn’t thrilled with her jive performance last week.

She wrote, “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t walk away feeling great after our Jive last week — and neither did the judges. I hate being towards the bottom of the leader board, but I agreed with the feedback we got. I just have to look at this week as a new week and hope for the best.”

The RHOBH star explained how much Madonna has influenced her life, and she’s even seen the star perform several times. that will make this week’s cha cha so much more fun. For those who don’t want to see Erika get too sexy again, here is the warning.

“I’ve garnered a lot of inspiration from Madonna throughout my creative life. I’ve always been a fan and have seen her so many times, so it’s really fun to get to channel her a bit in our routine. And what better person to help inspire a cha cha, which is hips, hips, hips! Sexy sexy! Hot hot hot! It’s a lot of fun. It’s fast-paced, sexy and sensual, so you wanna take that and put it all in the dance.”

Erika Jayne admits that she and Gleb have developed a friendship with each other. They have been putting in long hours in the rehearsal studio because Erika doesn’t want to stay at the bottom of the leader board, and she certainly doesn’t want to lose.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

