It’s Official! Kylie Jenner Lands Her Own ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff Series After Splitting From Tyga

Kylie Jenner is said to be newly single, and as she adjusts to life without Tyga, she’ll be doing so with cameras in tow.

Just weeks after rumors began swirling in regard to the 19-year-old’s recent split from the rapper, the E! network has confirmed that Kylie Jenner will soon follow in the footsteps of her famous siblings and star in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff series of her own.

“[Kylie Jenner]’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” Jeff Olde, E!’s executive vice president of programming and development, said in a statement on April 10, via Us Weekly. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

Kylie Jenner has been appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since the show’s first season in 2007, but at the time, she was just 9-years-old. Now, a decade later, she’s agreed to share tons more of her private moments with fans on a series surrounding her professional and personal life.

According to Us Weekly, the first season of Life of Kylie will include eight episodes and follow Kylie Jenner as she tends to her entrepreneurial endeavors and enjoys spending her downtime with longtime best friend Jordyn Woods.

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie Jenner said of the project. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Kylie Jenner will be serving as an executive producer on Life of Kylie, as will her momager, Kris Jenner.

In other Kylie Jenner news, the reality star and cosmetics mogul has reportedly split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga. However, according to one particular report shared days ago, the rapper is convinced that Jenner will eventually come back to him.

“Tyga is convinced that he will be with Kylie forever,” a source told Hollywood Life last week. “They will break and make up constantly because Tyga honestly believes she can never get better.”

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend have parted ways a couple of times before, and while Jenner briefly dated PartyNextDoor last year year, she ultimately went back to Tyga weeks later.

As for what Kylie Jenner’s older sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, think of the split, the source said that while Kim is hoping Jenner’s breakup from Tyga sticks, Kourtney and Khloe are hoping the on-and-off couple will get back together.

“While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work!” the insider continued. “Kim [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] don’t think Kylie should listen to her other sisters, and point out that Khloe’s [Kardashian] relationships don’t last longer than 6 months and that Kourt and Scott [Disick] are a hot mess of a couple. Khloe and Kourtney feel a little salty about that shade but are telling Kylie that when it comes to love, logic doesn’t stand a chance. Everyone wants Kylie to be happy and whether she wants to stay with T is ultimately her decision.”

To see more of Kylie Jenner and her family, tune into the currently airing 13th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

