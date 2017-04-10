‘The Walking Dead’: Why Pregnant Maggie Isn’t Showing A Baby Bump Yet

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale aired on AMC just over one week ago. Since then, many fans asked on social media why Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) baby bump was not showing yet. The answer is relatively simple.

Possible TWD spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen the Season 7 finale, then do not continue reading past this point.

fun backstage @latelateshow with my loves @jamiemakeupgreenberg @dereksyuen @britnross #thankyouforhavingme #chitchattime ⭐️❤️ A post shared by Lauren Cohan (@laurencohan) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

On Facebook, a fan asked why Maggie was not yet showing a baby bump. A search on the social media site revealed that several other viewers were also asking similar questions. The answer is very simple: Even though it has been months since fans found out Maggie was pregnant, it has not really been that long in The Walking Dead universe. The entire Season 7B events were most likely over a course of only a few weeks.

Looking back at TWD Season 7 Episode 4, titled “Service,” the Saviors showed up at Alexandria. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) said they were promised one week and it had only been three days. The character was referring to the Season 6 finale when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Sgt. Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz). The Season 7 premiere picked up right where it left off. Even though fans have been waiting for months because of the long hiatus, it really hasn’t been that long for the zombie apocalypse survivors.

During Season 7 of The Walking Dead, Maggie found out that her unborn child is all right. There was a concern when Negan made his big introduction because of how much pain she was in. During recent episodes, she had a few ultrasounds. However, it was not apparent how big the baby was because the images were a bit hard to see. Looking the timeline of Maggie’s pregnancy and that there was really no time jump between seasons, it is safe to assume that she is either late in her first trimester or in her early second trimester.

Even though Maggie’s baby is okay right now, TWD fans are still concerned. Her pain was caused by a pregnancy complication. Even though she and the child are healthy, Lauren Cohan’s character needs to be careful. With the war between the Saviors and the communities looming, it would be too risky for Maggie to fight with her friends.

Also, Simon (Steven Ogg) and the Saviors took the Hilltop Colony doctor in Season 7 of The Walking Dead, who just happened to have the same last name as the Sanctuary doctor. It was hinted that they were related. Now, the Hilltop Colony doesn’t have a doctor to take care of Maggie or anyone else who gets injured or sick. When this was brought to Simon’s attention, they left Hilltop Colony a huge box filled with bottles of aspirin.

???????????? family forever, no matter what A post shared by Lauren Cohan (@laurencohan) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

TWD fans also realize that Negan now knows that Maggie isn’t dead like he was led to believe. Although Rick and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) never outright said she died, they did make a grave and led Negan to believe that Maggie died in The Walking Dead. He won’t take this information well and it might make him even angrier.

When The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres, fans can expect a full war against Negan and the Saviors. Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, and The Kingdom are no longer going to stand by and be under Negan’s thumb. A lot of people are going to die, but in Rick’s mind, freedom is worth the price.

What do you think of Maggie’s pregnancy on The Walking Dead? Were you also wondering why her baby bump was not yet visible? How far along do you think she is? More importantly, will Glenn and Maggie’s baby survive when AMC begins airing Season 8 in fall 2017?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]