‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Talks ‘Really Good Girlfriends’: Doesn’t Trust ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars?

Kelly Dodd filmed her first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year, and it was so dramatic that Kelly thought about not continuing with the show. While Dodd admitted that she might have a hard time managing her anger, she did struggle with the other ladies. Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador judged her rather quickly and didn’t give her a chance even though she wanted to prove herself to the other ladies after a dramatic sushi dinner. Meghan King Edmonds, who had been friends with Kelly before her filming the show, even questioned why Kelly was lashing out.

According to a new Instagram post, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that she feels much better hanging out with her real girlfriends after being with the ladies last year. Dodd realized that the girls on the show are not her real friends and she opened up about this last year in her Bravo blog. In fact, Dodd called them bullies, and she’s been sharing pictures of her real friends for a while, and it sounds like she wants more positivity in her life.

“I have really good girlfriends in my life. I am so blessed!! Thank you and love you guys!” Kelly Dodd wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with a group of close girlfriends.

While Kelly Dodd hasn’t exactly called out her co-stars by name, it sounds like she doesn’t trust women who speak about her behind her back. Dodd is rumored to be filming this new season, even though she told her followers on Twitter that she wasn’t sure about returning to the show. Maybe she wanted to make sure that Meghan King Edmonds and Vicki Gunvalson were filming the show so she wouldn’t be alone. And it sounds like she may be hinting of the upcoming drama, as she posted a quote about not trusting people.

“Today is April Fool’s Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day,” read a meme that Dodd shared on Instagram earlier this month.

Since Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are probably filming this new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it is possible that Kelly Dodd is back on the show and facing some harsh comments from her co-stars. Last season, she called them bullies, and she lashed out at Tamra and Shannon in her blog. And one can imagine that they haven’t recovered from her words.

“So yes, the spin was in. I’ve seen this now several times from these mean girls. Try to set me up, then when I catch wind of their scheme and it blows up in their face, they deny, lie, deflect, call me crazy, repeat. Regardless, I am an optimist and try not to hold grudges,” Kelly Dodd wrote in her blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County last year, adding, “Another chance to mend fences, even if it meant I had to apologize again and again, just to keep the peace, when really I didn’t believe any apology was really owed.”

“I have learned that these mean, cliquey women have at least one thing in common; they all have no reservations about confronting people. They like to get in your face and assert their self-perceived dominance. Just because you have the balls to confront somebody doesn’t mean your should. Especially since Vicki, Meghan and I will not cower to bullies,” Kelly Dodd pointed out in her last blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County, hinting that she only wanted to stay friends with Vicki Gunvalson and Meghan King Edmonds.

