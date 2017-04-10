Kandi Burruss Daughter: Is Block Trying To See His Daughter After Heartbreaking Song?

Kandi Burruss has filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years, and she has used this amazing platform to market her music, her producer skills, and even launched several companies. However, Kandi has also dealt with a lawsuit from a former employee and drama over royalty payments when Kim Zolciak released her song, “Don’t Be Tardy For the Party.” And while Kandi may want to share things on the show that make her money, some personal issues have surfaced this season in regard to her daughter.

For years, fans have known that Kandi Burruss has a daughter by a man named Block. He has never really been a part of her life, and he has never really made an effort to see their daughter Riley. While on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi has been a single mother. But this season, Block decided to reappear and wanted a relationship with his daughter. Since Riley is a young woman, Kandi wanted her to speak for herself.

According to a new tweet, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that Block has made an effort to hang out with his daughter after hearing the song she recorded about him. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, he heard a song that she had recorded about him, where she opened up about his broken promises, how he had high expectations of her, and how he wanted a relationship with her despite never really trying.

The song was harsh for Block to hear, and he was surprised that his own daughter was so affected by his absence. He hinted that the song was rather raw, but Kandi Burruss defended her daughter, saying she just wrote a song based on the things Riley had been saying about her father for years. And it sounds like the words may have touched him because things have changed between him and his daughter.

“Has Block talk to Riley since?” one person asked Kandi after seeing Block reach out to his daughter on the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to which Burruss replied, “Yes. He’s been reaching out more consistently so I guess this did have a positive result.”

Burruss never intended to bring this subject up on the show as she didn’t think it was part of her life. It was something her daughter had to decide to deal with. Kandi has revealed that she wanted her daughter to make up her own mind about it as she is the one who has been hurt by everything. But Riley’s comments about her father were hurtful for Kandi, who just wants the best for her daughter.

“It’s an emotional subject for me. My daughter is special to me. I never wanted her not to have a real father figure, but Block for whatever reason has never really stepped up to be the father Riley deserves. He’s always been very flaky. He’ll call and say he’s going to do better and then you don’t hear from him for months at a time. Riley used to be sad about it, but now she’s just over it. I honestly never wanted this to be seen on the show. I hate the whole baby daddy/baby mama drama, but here he comes out of nowhere with this bullsh–… It tripped me out to hear Kris Kelli say to Lena and RL that we’ve been blocking Block out. I was like, ‘What???!!!’ He’s clearly been giving her some bogus story,” Burruss wrote on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

