‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Billy Hook-Up, Bella’s Paternity Shocker Causes Confusion

Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera. According to the April 17 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) will be reunited in just a few weeks. Not only that, Bella’s paternity shocker will come out during sweeps, which is only a few weeks away.

Billy has a history of messing things up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Just when he thinks that they are getting somewhere and close to reuniting, he does something completely stupid and causes her to pull away. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that this time won’t be any different. Billy will almost get through to Victoria, but then he has a moment with Phyllis that ruins everything.

According to the report, Billy and Phyllis will share a moment on April 17. It looks like they will hook up and agree that they can no longer fight their feelings for each other. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Phyllis understands that Jack (Peter Bergman) will not forgive her for having an affair with Billy, so she decides to do what makes her happy. The Y&R spoilers tease that Philly could have a shock of their lives when Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) daughter Bella’s paternity comes to light.

It easy to see what will lead to Victoria shutting Billy down for good. Maybe she decides to give him another chance or just considers it. Before she knows it, she realizes that Billy is still in love with Phyllis. Whatever the reason is, it looks like the Young and the Restless writers are going to revisit Philly — and Y&R viewers couldn’t be happier about it.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Bella’s paternity will come out “soon.” The implication was that it would be one of the focal storylines during May sweeps. Of course, that hasn’t been confirmed by the official Young and the Restless spoilers. Chloe is on the run, and she left Bella with her mother, Esther (Kate Linder). If she never returns to Genoa City or ends up in police custody, Esther will have to, at the very least, consider locating Bella’s father.

The Young and the Restless revealed that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) was not Bella’s dad, but paternity tests in Genoa City aren’t completely reliable. As far as Y&R viewers know, Kevin and Billy aren’t the only possible fathers. Chloe told Kevin that Bella’s dad was “someone she met while away.”

Kevin believed her, especially after she told that he wasn’t Bella’s father. He had no reason to think she was lying at the time. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy has no idea that he could be Bella’s father — after all, he and Chloe never slept together. How was he supposed to know that she stole his semen on the way out of Genoa City in 2014? If the DNA test proves he is her father, Billy will be utterly shocked, and he will have questions about how it happened.

The Young and the Restless hinted on Monday’s show that Kevin could be Bella’s biological father. In a scene with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Kevin told him that he isn’t Bella’s father and never could be. It was such an absolute statement that Y&R fans started to speculate that it could be a hint that Kevin will be declared her dad.

However it pans out with Bella’s paternity, it’s apparent that Esther will need to find him to take over custody since Chloe will be sent away for a little while. It looks like the next few weeks will be action-packed on The Young and the Restless. Who do you think is Bella’s dad? Do you want to see Billy and Phyllis back together?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

