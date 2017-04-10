Farrah Abraham Targeted By The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast: ‘She Needs Help’

Farrah Abraham is feuding with her co-stars ahead of the new season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on MTV next week.

According to a new report, Farrah Abraham began feuding with Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell earlier this month after Portwood allegedly invited Abraham to attend her upcoming wedding.

“[Farrah Abraham’s] fellow Teen Mom OG stars, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, discussed her in an interview… and while the things they said probably weren’t fun to hear, they were definitely true,” the Hollywood Gossip revealed to readers days ago.

Farrah Abraham’s co-star Amber Portwood is getting married in October of this year, and while she and Abraham were involved in a physical dispute just months ago during the taping of last year’s Teen Mom OG reunion, Portwood was reportedly open to having Abraham there.

While Farrah Abraham won’t be taking time off from her busy schedule to attend Portwood and Baier’s wedding ceremony, her boyfriend did take time to address the invite and informed Radar Online that he would consider attending only because he hasn’t “been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!”

A short time later, Portwood and Lowell spoke out against Farrah Abraham.

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” Portwood said during an interview with People Magazine last week, adding that Farrah Abraham and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran “were never quite invited” to her wedding.

Although Portwood said Farrah Abraham wasn’t “quite invited” to her ceremony, she also seemingly left the invitation open while noting that she doesn’t think that Abraham will attend.

“When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways,” Lowell said of Farrah Abraham.

“[Farrah Abraham] says things that people want to hear,” Amber Portwood continued. “I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman… That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

“I feel like [Farrah Abraham] needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself,” Lowell added.

While Farrah Abraham’s third co-star Maci Bookout did not take part in the interview, she previously made it clear that she was not a fan of Farrah Abraham while filming the fifth season of Teen Mom OG. As fans of the show will recall, Bookout temporarily quit the series after learning that the producers hadn’t been honest about Abraham’s role on the show.

Although Bookout eventually returned to the show, she wasn’t the only one who threatened to move on. In fact, just months ago, Amber Portwood took to Twitter to announce she would be leaving Teen Mom OG after feeling disrespected behind the scenes.

“I’m out of the drama. None of the girls will quit — they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit,” Farrah Abraham told Us Weekly magazine after hearing of Portwood’s alleged exit. “I get Amber is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops and will be right back to filming. This is dramatic. She can quit and not make it public if she really was done.”

