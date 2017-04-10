Richard Sherman Los Angeles Chargers Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors Include Dallas Cowboys Too

Richard Sherman-Los Angeles Chargers rumors have been spurred by a report this weekend. The Chargers could have an interest in Sherman, not only because of the Seattle Seahawks trade rumors indicating he is available, but because he is from the area and could help generate interest in the team.

This is the point where Seahawks fans are going to start getting annoyed with the situation, as there has been a bevy of NFL rumors regarding a Richard Sherman trade. The New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys have all been mentioned as possible destinations. A report by NBC Sports now adds the Los Angeles Chargers to the mix.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has now been revealed that Sherman himself initiated discussions with the front office of the Seattle Seahawks. In his quest to play for a contender, Sherman may have helped create his own NFL trade rumors, possibly to spur the front office in Seattle to make sure the team continues to contend. This could help breathe life into the Richard Sherman-Los Angeles Chargers rumors as well.

Now that they won’t be known as the San Diego Chargers any longer, the team needs to make a splash to impress the L.A. fans. A Sherman trade would certainly be front-page news for the city, but even showing interest in acquiring the All-Pro cornerback will accomplish that task. Whether or not the Chargers could even afford a Richard Sherman trade is another question though.

With all the 2017 NFL mock drafts out there, it’s no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The first selection that the team has is No. 38 overall (in the second round), which wouldn’t be that alluring to the Seahawks. It’s possible that the Chargers could include a young player or two and several future first-round picks to get a deal done, but Seattle may only be interested in improving its roster with a short-term selection of draft picks.

If a team isn’t willing to offer at least an impressive first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, it is very unlikely that any Seattle Seahawks trade involving Sherman is going to take place. The odds are already pretty steep that general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll would want to lose the best cornerback on the roster, as it would then require the team to find a replacement before training camp kicks off. It immediately pokes holes in most of the Richard Sherman trade rumors, especially for teams with no first-round picks.

On paper, the Richard Sherman-Los Angeles Chargers rumors might make sense for the AFC team, but it doesn’t present a situation where a deal would be very likely. If the Chargers offered up a player like Joey Bosa, it might get more interesting, but that would be a terrible move for a franchise that is trying to rebuild. The monetary cost of acquiring a star defensive player would also cause the Chargers’ salary cap space to take a major hit as well.

Richard Sherman’s contract is a four-year, $56 million deal that still has two years left on it. Sherman stands to make a base salary of $11.431 million in 2017 and then $11 million in 2018. It continues to make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, likely pricing him out of playing for several of the interested contenders. For instance, a Dallas Cowboys trade for Sherman or interest from the New England Patriots would require some interesting financial adjustments.

While Seattle Seahawks trade rumors involving players like Sherman and Marshawn Lynch continue to crisscross social media, most of them are only serving as distractions as the team prepares to defend its NFC West title. There are certainly some teams like the Cleveland Browns that have the assets to intrigue the Seahawks, but the Richard Sherman-Los Angeles Chargers rumors aren’t in that same ballpark.

[Featured Image by Steve Dykes/Getty Images]