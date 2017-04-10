National Siblings Day 2017: Do The Kardashians Or The Trumps Do Family Better?

Kim Kardashian and all the Kardashian siblings spring to mind when we think of famous American siblings, but so do Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., the self-effacing Tiffany, young Baron, and Eric, who claims to be “very close” to his father, Donald Trump.

The Kardashians and Trumps, who both started out as wealthy families who became famous mostly for being famous, might be our favorite siblings to dissect, gossip about, and analyze. Kim Kardashian’s sheer tops are a topic all to themselves.

Ivanka’s fashion choices aren’t as over the top as Kim Kardashian’s sheer, racy, see-through, and enormously sexy outfits, but she has a style people like to watch.

On National Siblings Day, Hollywood Life shared that the Kardashian clan are the “most famous siblings” and that claim is probably true. The entire country, even the entire world, watches them every week on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and devours every detail of their lives on social media.

Kylie Jenner alone has 91 million followers on Instagram, where the Lip Kit maven loves to post sibling updates to help fans keep up with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and brother, Rob Kardashian.

adventures w the fam ✨ happy early bday @victoriavillarroel A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Her big sis Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account is even more popular, with 97 million followers. That’s score one for the Kardashians.

Ivanka Trump is far behind with only 3.4 million, and Tiffany Trump keeps a low profile compared to the Kardashians. She’s not part of Donald Trump’s White House family dynasty with her sibling Ivanka and brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, a set-up that Politico wrote is a case of the presidency “being managed like a family business.”

One Twitter user wrote that President Trump was taking the training wheels off for his kids they as learn the ropes of his White House administration.

Pres taking the training wheels off after this weekend & making this a Trump Family WH. Goodnight Steve, Goodnight Reince, Goodnight Moon. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) April 7, 2017

The bond between Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, is so close that people on the outside wonder if it leads to trouble with Ivanka’s siblings. A tweeter said Ivanka is unquestionably Donald’s favorite.

I wonder how Ivanka Trump's siblings feel about her being their father's unquestionably favourite child. — Jay Brown???? (@EyesWatchin) March 31, 2017

But amid the rumors of strife, there are still many who believe that Ivanka and her siblings are as close as the Kardashians and honor the Trump siblings for being real in a difficult world.

Tiffany Trump loves social media, but she prefers to post pics of herself and other rich kids of Instagram rather than pics with her siblings. Sometimes she reminds followers that she too has sibling loyalty and remembers her siblings on Instagram. Tiffany shared a photo of her family opening of their hotel in Washington and congratulated her dad and siblings on their “extraordinary” accomplishment.

Congratulations @ivankatrump @realdonaldtrump @erictrump @donaldjtrumpjr & the @trumphotels team on the opening of @trumpwashingtondc ????????It's extraordinary! A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

Tiffany Trump’s place in the Trump family is a puzzle to a lot of Trump family observers, and one Twitter user tweeted that National Siblings Day is the only day when Tiffany feels part of the family.

it's national Sibling Day. the one dayof the year Tiffany Trump feels like she part of the family. — Buzz.. (@brian0424) April 10, 2017

That’s sad if it’s true.

There are not a lot of certainties about how the Trump siblings really feel about each other as anti-Trump and pro-Trump voices do their best to cancel each other out. Rumors of problems between Trump siblings will probably always be around because of the lightning rod effect of their controversial father.

KUWTK fans, on the other hand, know without a doubt that the Kardashian and Jenner siblings are each other’s best friends. They might squabble among themselves, but let anyone else shade a Kardashian, and the entire clan rallies round to support the stricken sibling.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]