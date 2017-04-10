Rita Ora Made £3 Million Last Year Despite Her Costly Investments

Rita Ora has something to smile about. The entertainer reportedly earned £3 million last year without dabbling into music. It has something to do with Rita’s other business ventures, such as her modeling career, fashion line, and endorsements. Not to mention, Rita is also a breakout actress.

Assets from her firm Ora Multi Services Ltd rose to £4.4million and Ora Live Ltd was up £700k at the end of her last financial year, according to The Sun. Ora hasn’t released any new music since 2015. Fans have been waiting for the follow-up to her 2012 debut, Ora.

Most of her money comes from her work with brands like Adidas, Coca-Cola, and Tezenis. She also appeared in both Fifty Shades of Grey films. Rita was also the new host of America’s Next Top Model until Tyra Banks took back her spot.

“Rita’s earning power is incredible given she hasn’t released any music for almost two years. She is actually one of the hardest-working stars in the business.”

This report comes after the singer was “shaken up” by her 2015 burglary. So, she had a £20,000 panic room installed in her mansion, along with electronic gates, motion lights, and alarms, an insider told Britain’s The Daily Mail.

“Rita is still incredibly shaken-up, and continues to have horrendous nightmares about the burglary,” a friend said. “Although the perpetrator is in prison, it has not eased her peace of mind and she has been living in almost constant fear that something similar would happen again.”

“At the press of a button, a huge steel wall slides down from the ceiling blocking her off from any intruders. From here, she can call police and any would-be burglars cannot touch her. It was expensive, but you cannot put a price on safety.”

Ora also had her share of money problems. She reportedly wasted her money on investments and alleged fraud. She admitted that she would hope to change outdoor music festivals forever by releasing a device that would allow women to urinate standing up, reports Britain’s The Sun. The singer dubs it as one of the “worst” investments she ever made.

“It let you wee on the spot so you don’t lose your spot after waiting for five live hours. It fell through and it looked weird and I thought, ‘I can’t be bothered to do this, you know what, just wee on the floor.’ That was one of my worst investments. When women need to go, we need to go, guys don’t have that problem when you need to go, you just post up on the corner and let it go.”

Another report via The Sun revealed that Rita had “hundreds of thousands” missing after an alleged £2.3million fraud by an accountant who “lived like a Saudi Prince.” Fraud police were investigating claims that the money was channeled into a company in which the singer had invested in. Northampton police confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested and bailed as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Hello Magazine.

He allegedly purchased an Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz, and a £20,000 Rolex. He also purchased a £900,000 five-bedroom house. He is said to have attained the money while gambling online.

“Rita is one of several investors who it is suspected could have collectively lost £2.3million. She has all sorts of companies and investments within fashion and music, as well as businesses in the US and Asia, so it is a complicated ordeal sifting through missing funds.”

Ora’s lawyer, Graham Shear, confirmed her involvement with the case. She became a victim of fraud with one of the companies she invested in. Last year, a burglar was found guilty stealing £200,000 worth of items from Ora’s mansion. Hopefully, the singer will have better luck with her finances in the near future.

[Featured image by Nathan Gallagher/Getty Images for Coca-Cola]