‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe’s Bombshell Rocks Nick, Chelsea Makes A Move, And Kevin’s Broken

Monday brings a big episode of The Young and the Restless, and spoilers tease that things will be juicy. Chloe Mitchell ran after Chelsea Lawson confronted her about Adam Newman’s death, and she went to meet up with Victor Newman. However, Nick Newman was able to track her, and he got a shocker when he discovered that she was meeting his father. What do Y&R teasers reveal about the April 10 show and the upcoming week of episodes?

Chloe will ask Victor to arrange a plane to help her leave Genoa City, but Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that he’ll dismiss her request and start to walk away. Y&R teasers reveal that she’ll bring up their partnership, insinuating that she’ll expose him, and he’ll want her to explain what’s happened.

As Nick hovers outside of the hangar, Y&R teasers note that he’ll get a call from Chelsea. She’ll talk about how she knows now that he was right and how she blasted the woman she thought was her best friend, and Nick will ask if there was any talk of a partner. He’ll soon cut off the call, pretending the connection is bad, and Nick will manage to sneak in to listen to the conversation taking place in the hanger.

Y&R teasers share that Mitchell will tell Newman that Chelsea found the diary pages that implicated Adam in Constance’s death, which is the scheme that Victor initiated and paved the way for Adam’s death. Of course, that isn’t what Chelsea found and confronted Chloe about, but claiming that is surely Chloe’s best hope at getting help in leaving town. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that her plan will work, as Victor will arrange for a plane and threaten her that she needs to stay away from Genoa City.

After she departs, Nick will confront Victor over the conversation he heard. Y&R spoilers note that he’ll piece together the basics regarding the evil partnership that had been in place and he’ll blast Victor for letting Adam’s killer get away, explaining that Chloe engineered the cabin explosion.

Chelsea will leave Sharon’s place, talking about getting revenge for her husband’s death, and Y&R spoilers detail that she’ll ultimately head to the GC Buzz, asking them to put her on camera. Viewers saw as this all blew up that Mariah and Devon were discussing whether or not the story should be covered on the GC Buzz, and Y&R teasers indicate that they’ll butt heads with Hilary as she questions them over what they know. They’ll be arguing over all of this as Chelsea appears.

Just before Chelsea goes in front of the cameras, she’ll happen to look at a picture of Bella on her phone, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that this will lead to a slight change of plans. Y&R teasers reveal that she’ll plead with her former best friend to come home, telling her to think of Bella. Is Chelsea really ready to put Bella first and forgive Chloe for all that’s happened, or is her plea a part of her strategy to ensure she avenges her husband’s death?

There will be plenty of tears and drama for Kevin, Gloria, Esther, and Michael as they sort through all of this, and Y&R spoilers note that Kevin will show Esther the letter left behind for him and try to explain to Bella that her mother is gone for a while. Gloria will share some heartfelt moments with her son as he sobs over all he’s now lost.

Scott and Lauren will talk about the chaos at Crimson Lights, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Sharon will soon arrive and she’ll chat with Scott about it all as well. She’ll open up about losing Cassie and talk about Adam’s initial arrival in Genoa City, and Y&R teasers detail that this prompts Scott to make a note for himself regarding what a resource she could be for his book.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Nikki will learn of her husband’s stunning partnership with Mitchell, and after some drinks, Phyllis and Scott will kiss. Jack will try to keep Ashley from getting personal with Ravi and Victoria will do something that infuriates Billy. In addition, Jordan seemingly picks up on something related to Cane and Juliet and begins to wonder if they crossed a line.

Will Chloe return to Genoa City and what happens to Victor now that his partnership with her has been exposed? Is there more fallout yet to come on this Adam storyline and how will Nick handle all that he’s learned? Could the supposedly dead Newman family member still be alive as some Y&R teasers suggest? Is Chelsea really forgiving her supposed best friend or is she hoping to draw her back to Genoa City so she can avenge her husband’s death? Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the week of April 10 will be a wild one, and fans are anxious to see where things head next.

