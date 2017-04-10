Elliott Neese: How Is He Doing After Rehab And Will He Return To ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 13?

What has former Deadliest Catch star, Elliott Neese, been up to recently? Is he still clean after going to rehab and will he be back on the show?

Elliott’s last season with Deadliest Catch was Season 11 after battling drug addiction, taking frustrations out on crew, and growing weary of the villain reputation he’d earned on the popular reality series.

How is Elliott Neese doing after rehab? He remains active on social media where he updates his loyal followers on what he’s doing. His latest messages on Twitter and Facebook reveal that he’s been clean five months after going through an Ibogaine detox program. Neese swears by the program and is now encouraging others who are struggling with drug addiction to do the same.

Elliott entered rehab two years ago after that tumultuous season on Deadliest Catch. He spent 60 days in the Passages drug rehab facility in Malibu. If he’s been clean for five months in 2017, he had a relapse at some point before going through Ibogaine rehab treatment in late 2016. Nevertheless, he’s doing great and often tweets in his messages that he’s “loving the clean life.”

What else has Elliott been up to since leaving Deadliest Catch? The captain still fishes, but has been mostly in tropical locations spearfishing. He shares several images of himself on social media holding a huge catch somewhere in Mexico or Fiji.

A post shared by Elliott Neese (@captainelliott4) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Additionally, Neese has been bulking up through a lot of working out. In one tweet he revealed that he went from 175 pounds to 195 pounds — muscle weight, obviously!

Workin out every day use to be 175 I’m 195 now!! #cleanlivin pic.twitter.com/QPItvRAvbe — Elliott Neese (@CaptElliott) January 26, 2017

Elliott was romantically involved with Erika Fridenbergs, a 20-year-old college student from Chicago that he met while in Malibu. The background photo on Elliott’s Twitter account has an image of them together, but he posted any new photos of them in quite some time on his social media pages. It’s unclear if they’re still together since that part of his life is more private.

Will Elliott Neese return to Deadliest Catch Season 13? Though we never can fully know what producers have in store for viewers on the show, it’s not going to happen. Executive producer, Decker Watson, answered that question when a fan asked Elliott if he was coming back.

I stand by you 100% Elliott. I know that. I tried like hell to get you on 13 n u no how that turnd out. Maybe season 14. Keep going El! https://t.co/hhpB0hIrVt — Decker Watson (@DeckerWatson) April 7, 2017

At least there’s a chance that Neese will return for Season 14. Captain Jake Anderson will continue running the Saga, the boat once captained by Elliott.

In an interview with KTVA in February 2015, Elliott said he didn’t feel the villain role on Deadliest Catch was fair.

“I don’t think the role of the villain is fair, but I signed on to be part of this show. They can portray me whichever way they like. I don’t necessarily agree with it or like it, but I have to deal with it.”

As all reality shows go, there’s some exaggeration involved. Neese said Deadliest Catch is no different with “over-animated or over-dramatized” scenes.

Last spring, Elliott Neese revealed that he took a season job to work on a famous Deadliest Catch boat — the Aleutian Ballad. The vessel is now docked in Ketchikan, Alaska where visiting travelers can go on crab tours. Since Neese is on his way back to Alaska now, he might be working again for the crab tour company as tourist season gets underway.

Headin back to AK soon for a few months, gonna miss da tan!! Haha! pic.twitter.com/NUY8kPP3xs — Elliott Neese (@CaptElliott) April 4, 2017

Do you miss seeing Elliott Neese on the show? Would you like to see him come back for Season 14?

Deadliest Catch Season 13 premieres on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m., ET/ 6 p.m., PT on Tuesday, April 11.

[Feature Image via The Discovery Channel]