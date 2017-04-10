Brad Pitt’s Mom Was Reportedly The One Who Reached Out To Jennifer Aniston After Angelina Jolie Split

Fans weren’t the only ones hoping Brad Pitt would get back with Jennifer Aniston after his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Pitt’s mother apparently reached out to Aniston following her son’s emotional breakup and wanted them to rekindle their old romance.

Yahoo Celebrity reports that Pitt’s mom, Jane, was a big fan of Pitt’s marriage to Aniston and wanted nothing more than to see them together again. Once Pitt and Jolie separated, Jane called the actress and hoped she could help Pitt get back on track.

“Jane’s devastated at the state her son is in, he is just not doing well right now,” an insider shared. “She’s begged Jen to please take him under her wing and help him get back on his feet.”

Jane knows that Aniston is happily married to actor Justin Theroux. Even still, she’s hoping that they can rekindle their romance if they started talking again. She also believes her son is meant to be with Aniston and has always treated her like family.

“She believes she and Brad were meant to be together,” the source added. “She would love them to get together. She loves Jen like a daughter and always will.”

Sources indicate that Pitt and Aniston have been in contact since his divorce with Jolie. It isn’t clear how often they communicate or whether they are more than friends. Aniston has not commented on the status of her relationship with Pitt.

The World War Z star is still in the middle of his nasty divorce with Jolie. Although the split has taken a better turn in recent months, the actor’s health has clearly taken a hit in the wake of the breakup. According to the Sun, Pitt just stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie, The Lost City of Z, and looked thinner than ever.

Brad Pitt wore a black jacket, slacks, and a cap during the event, which was his first red carpet appearance in months. The pants looked a couple sizes too large for Pitt, who was obviously lost a lot of weight over the past few months. Although some were alarmed by Pitt’s gaunt appearance, insiders claim that he has lost weight the healthy way through diet and exercise.

#BradPitt Looks ‘Gaunt’ In Rare Public Appearance To Support Charlie Hunnam And Robert Pattinson https://t.co/J2qJVS5KvN — Perry Miller (@GossipnSpoilers) April 7, 2017

“He’s healthier and much happier,” an insider shared. “Things with his family have improved, all is being addressed privately, and it’s serving everyone in the family well.”

Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year following their 12-year romance. The divorce turned ugly for the first couple of months as the parents fought a bitter custody war over their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Pitt is still seeking joint custody of the brood while Jolie wants full custody.

Jolie opened up about the divorce in early 2017 and even praised Pitt for being a good dad to the kids.

“We will be stronger when we come out of this, because that’s what we’re determined to do.”

W Magazine reports that Pitt and Jolie are making big strides in their divorce settlement. In fact, insiders revealed that Pitt traveled to Cambodia to spend time with the kids while Jolie was filming her movie First They Killed My Father. He also flew out when Jolie promoted the flick earlier this year.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” the insider stated.

Jolie has been active in Cambodia for over a decade. The actress adopted her first child in the country and has made several trips back over the years. No word yet on whether she and Brad Pitt are close to settling the divorce.

