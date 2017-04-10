Kelly Bradshaw, Darrell Butler: Nigerian Immigrant Lured With Sex Before Murder In Germantown, ‘For My Woman’

Kelly Bradshaw enticed her boyfriend, Darrell Butler, to kill her estranged husband, Tony Oyefusi, during sex. Tonight’s For My Woman on TV One will be investigating the case. Authorities say Olanipekun “Tony” Oyefusi, 41, was lured to have sex with his wife in the bedroom of their home in Germantown, Maryland, but had no idea it was all a plan to stab him to death. The title for tonight’s For My Woman episode is “Butler/Coleman.” Germantown law enforcement officials are expected to discuss the case.

On For My Man: Kelly Bradshaw And Darrell Butler

When taxi driver Tony Oyefusi is invited to the bedroom to make love to his wife, he believes that it’s the start of a reconciliation between them. But as he lay naked, the still darkness of the night turns blood red after he is savagely attacked.

Taxi Cab Driver Murdered In Town Home

At around 1 a.m., in September of 1998, police were summoned to the scene of a townhome on Laurel Grove Place in Germantown. Nothing could have prepared detectives for what they saw next. In the upstairs bedroom was a nude black male with multiple stab wounds to the body. It was a bloody scene, and it appeared that the victim had been ambushed out of nowhere.

The dead man was identified as 41-year-old Olanipekun Oyefusi, a Nigerian immigrant and taxi driver known as Tony. An autopsy report confirmed what police already knew: The man was stabbed to death just under 30 times, including direct stab wounds and slashes across the face. Tony Oyefusi had 12 stab wounds to the neck, and his jugular vein had been severed. It was a brutal killing that shook the Germantown community.

The investigation into Oyefusi’s movements revealed that he was married to Kelly Lynn Bradshaw, a much younger woman from whom family members say he was recently estranged. Twenty-two-year-old Kelly Bradshaw met Tony during a taxi pick-up ride, where she conversed with him and a spark flared between them.

Tony was head over heels for Kelly Bradshaw right away. Although Tony was black and his new bride was white, it didn’t matter. Sources say he worshiped and adored her.

However, authorities say that Kelly Bradshaw didn’t feel the same. Her marriage to Tony Oyefusi was nothing but a “come up” for her. She wanted the Nigerian immigrant’s money and assets. The plan was to marry and divorce him rather quickly so that she could get half of everything he had.

Oyefusi discovered that she was cheating on him. With that information, he threw her out of the house. However, if he thought Kelly Bradshaw would leave as quickly as she had entered his life, he was dead wrong.

Instead, Kelly Bradshaw enticed her young lover, 20-year-old Darrell Butler, to kill him. The Washington Post describes the plan like this.

“They would go to his home, and Butler would wait outside while Bradshaw had sex with her estranged husband. According to the plan, Bradshaw would then give Butler a signal when “the moment was right,” and he would enter the town house. When Butler entered Oyefusi’s bedroom. He and Bradshaw stabbed Oyefusi to death. Butler and Bradshaw have scratch marks from a struggle.”

Prosecutors say that this was all of Kelly Bradshaw’s doing. But Kelly said the idea to kill her husband originated with Darrell Butler. Family members knew that the marriage wouldn’t work out. Kelly was still in the party-phase of her life. In fact, their home had become known as the “party house,” the Washington Post continued. What most likely brought a feeling of excitement to Oyefusi in the beginning had to have quickly turned into a nightmare as her true nature was slowly revealed.

At trial, Kelly Bradshaw apologized to the victim’s family. A jury sentenced Kelly Bradshaw to life in prison. Darrell Butler, her accomplice and lover, also received life, the Gazette reported.

At the website Paper Dolls, there appears to be a photo of Kelly Lynn Bradshaw in prison. It is a site for inmates who are looking for love on the outside. There, she describes herself as a 40-year-old blonde widow. You can watch Kelly Bradshaw and Darrell Butler’s story tonight on For My Woman on TV One at 10/9 p.m. Central.

