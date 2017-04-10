‘KUWTK’ Reveals Footage Of Kim Kardashian Reacting To Kanye’s Breakdown: ‘Don’t Scare Me!’

Exclusive KUWTK footage reveals that Kim Kardashian was scared of husband Kanye West during his mysterious mental breakdown in November last year.

And Kim Kardashian is seemingly prepared to shed some light on Kanye West’s hospitalization via Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The latest episode of KUWTK on Sunday revealed quite a few things about Kimye and their struggles. Kim K, who’s slowly returning to the public eye following the horrible robbery in Paris last October, reveals new details about her anxiety battle and Kanye West’s mental breakdown.

As reported by People magazine, the latest KUWTK episode showed how Kim Kardashian attempted to slowly ease back into the public eye by attending Kanye West’s concert at The Forum in Sacramento, which the singer canceled mid-show.

But it didn’t go as smoothly as Kim K was hoping for. The footage showing Kim Kardashian attend Kanye West’s concert was allegedly recorded back in November last year – weeks prior to West’s headline-grappling hospitalization.

The exclusive KUWTK footage showed that Kim K had been unable to handle the pressure during Kanye West’s performance, so she decided to rush out of the auditorium.

Kim K then said during her on-camera interview on KUWTK that she just wanted to “disappear for a little bit.”

Kim Kardashian, who was robbed at gunpoint by five masked men in a Paris hotel last October, started experiencing terrible anxiety within few minutes into her husband’s concert, but the worst part was yet to come.

Things then got particularly ugly for Kimye, as in addition to battling with her anxiety, Kim K had to handle the stress that came in the wake of Kanye West’s hospitalization.

On November 21, 2016, Kanye West was hospitalized for reported exhaustion and sleep deprivation. The sudden hospitalization of Kim K’s husband came a few weeks following his gig in Sacramento.

While several sources close to Kimye claimed that Kanye West had a mental breakdown, the “Famous” singer had to cancel a series of shows on his Saint Pablo tour.

At the time, Kim Kardashian told her sisters on KUWTK that she was concerned that Kanye West was overworking himself on the tour not long after losing his voice.

The latest KUWTK episode also showed that Kimye discussed Kanye West’s cancellation of his Sacramento gig and the two decided that it would be best for him to take some time off from touring.

But that apparently wasn’t enough for Kanye West to overcome all of the stress, the major part of which many believe came from dealing with his wife Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery experience.

Sunday’s episode of KUWTK showed Kim Kardashian attending a New York City event honoring her late father Robert Kardashian, when Kim K received a troubling phone call – allegedly from Kanye West.

During her conversation on the phone, Kim Kardashian is seen crying and telling Kanye West “don’t scare me, please.”

“What? Why? What’s going on? Don’t scare me, please!”

The next episode of KUWTK, which will air on Sunday, April 16, is expected to finally reveal the real reason behind Kanye West’s hospitalization last November, which even prompted the “Famous” singer to stay in the hospital over Thanksgiving with Kim K by his side.

In addition to the distress in the Kimye family, the latest KUWTK episode showed ongoing drama between other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

KUWTK showed unresolved issues between Khloé Kardashian and her former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. The latest episode also featured the KUWTK debut of Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna and the latest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/AP Images]